Harry Wayne McMahan
Boaz
Harry Wayne McMahan, 79, of Elder Street, Boaz, died on Wednesday June 29, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service was held on July 1 by his family and friends at McRae Chapel in Boaz.
Wayne retired from Mueller after 30 years of service. He was one of the original company hires. He was known to be a very hard worker and dedicated to his job.
He enjoyed Alabama football, Boaz High School football, and fishing Lake Guntersville. He also had a servant heart that many of his family, neighbors, and friends would often see. He dedicated his days to helping those in need around him by providing transportation to appointments, doctor visits, grocery shopping, and to various shifts of work. Even though he lived with a lot of physical pain and limitations, he never complained. He enjoyed working in his yard by taking pride in his place and maintaining it. His biggest companion was his favorite dog, Misty. After Misty’s passing, he adopted a dog named Buddy. Buddy is whom he would spend his last days on Earth with. He loved animals and loved having them as companions.
Wayne’s biggest love and passion came from talking about his four daughters and 10 grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and cherished each moment. He was a good man, rather a great man. He loved family. He loved people and this was obvious through his actions. He had a lifetime of hard obstacles, but overcame them all.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy McMahan, of Boaz, Sherry and David Scott, of Boaz, Robin McMahan Scott, of Albertville, and Heather and Warren Jones, of Guntersville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nell Presley, of Boaz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ruby McMahan; brothers, James McMahan and Ray McMahan; and sisters, Sue Cooley and Betty Wolf Rhoades.
In honor of Wayne’s life, the family is asking donations be made to the 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 Co. Rd. 398, Boaz, Al 35957.
Wallace “Sonny” Buttram
Walnut Grove
Mr. Wallace “Sonny” Buttram, 78, of Walnut Grove, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Cline Buttram; children, Lynn (Joel) McConnell, Brian (Jennifer) Buttram, and Joey (Aundie) Copeland; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and siblings, Marsha (Dwight) Powers and Larry (Jannette) Trainor.
Funeral services were July 5, 2022, at The Chapel of Snead Funeral Home with the Revs. Allen Johnson and Max Barton officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery.
Willodean Rains
Albertville
Willodean Rains, 91, of Albertville, died July 2, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Asbury Cemetery with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Childress (Ronnie); one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jackie Collins
Albertville
Jackie Collins, 66, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Chris Hilburn officiated, and the eulogy was given by Anita Felton.
He is survived by his children, Charles Collins, Stacy Westcott, Dustin Collins and Ashley Hoeffs (Brenden); five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Anita Felton (Shayne); step-brother, Jimmy Scott; and step-sisters, Ann Scott, Regina Painter, Sue Scott and Jamie Fruscella.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Timothy Dewayne Bryant
Albertville
Timothy Dewayne Bryant, 60, of Albertville, died July 4, 2022, in Albertville.
Services were Friday, July 8, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Hilburn officiating. Burial was in Mt. High Cemetery in Asbury.
Survivors include his wife, Ranue Bryant; daughters, Casey Beck (Dustin) and Sierra Martin; son, Kee Bryant (Crystal); mother, Eunice Bryant; sister, Christi Jones (Rick); and six grandchildren.
Ricky Gibson
Albertville
Ricky Gibson, 53, of Albertville, died July 2, 2022, in Montgomery.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Bro. Bill Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery of Blountsville.
Survivors include a sister, Diane Cook (Talant); and brothers, Larry Gibson (Donne), Terry Gibson (Delores), Ted Gibson and Jimmy Gibson.
Randall
“Randy” Smith
Boaz
Randall “Randy” Smith, 67, of Boaz, died July 2, 2022, at his home.
No formal services were planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Buffy Lockette (Tim); sister, Rhonda Humphries (Bobby); and a grandchild.
Patsy Jean Ward
Crossville
Patsy Jean Ward, 81, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral was Friday, July 8, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Jonathan Sutton officiated the service.
She is survived by her sons, James Walls (Eileen) and William Ward; daughter, Shannon Lusk; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jerry Wayne Naylor
Attalla
Jerry Wayne Naylor, 76, of Attalla, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Umphrey and Sister Linnie Jo Carroll will officiate the service.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Naylor; son, Jeremy Naylor (Stephaine); daughter, Kim Hill (Tony); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Jane Willoughby.
Donald Neely
Albertville
Donald Neely, 69, of Albertville, died July 4, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, July 8, 2022, at Fellowship Church of Albertville. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Neely; a daughter, Courtney Neely; sons, Whitney Neely, Hunter Neely and Corey Neely (Morgan); sister, LB Jarrell; brothers, Jimmy Neely (Cheryl) and Claude Neely (Cell); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Coy Buchanan
Guntersville
Coy Buchanan, 78, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Pleasant Hill #2 Cemetery in the Sims community. Rev. Chris Reeves, Rev. John Burns and Rev. Gene Lambert officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Buchanan is survived by his wife, Earline Buchanan; sons, Donnie Buchanan (JoAnn) and Keith Buchanan (Kristen); four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Kathy O’Neal (Mike).
Betty Sue
Jenkins Felton
Boaz
Betty Sue Jenkins Felton, 74, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Diversicare Boaz.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-laws, Curtis and Yong Felton, of Missouri, and Shayne and Anita Felton, of Boaz; two nieces; and one nephew.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Families should have the funeral home contact us at 256-840-3000.
