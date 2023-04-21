Cherry Gardner knows the gut-wrenching sadness of losing a loved one to violent crime.
Her daughter, Brandy Hammons, 37, was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Lake Shopping Center in Guntersville in September 2019. Convicted felon Salaam Farid Gregory, of Guntersville, was arrested and charged with her murder. Police believe the pair got into a heated argument, Gregory shot Hammons and threw her out of the car, leaving her to die in the parking lot.
Thursday night Gardner joined numerous others at a Victims of Violent Crimes Memorial at the Marshall County Courthouse.
“After Brandy died, I closed myself off,” Gardner said. “Grief caused me to focus on my pain.
“Through all of this, I had to forgive. When I did, I could begin to live again.
“Don’t let the perpetrator take your life as well. Don’t let your strongest memory be that your loved one is gone.
“I encourage you to live. Remember the good times and love them.
“Don’t forget – live!”
Gardner was joined by Brittany Boyd, a victim of domestic violence who found assistance at the Domestic Violence Crisis Services of North Alabama. Today, she and her children have their own home, her abusive ex-husband is paying for his crimes against her and she is helping other women in similar situations as the community education coordinator at DVCS.
“I married a man I thought I would love to the end of my days,” Boyd said. “For 14 years, he abused me mentally and physically. “The special days – holidays, our children’s birthdays – were the worst days. He wasn’t the center of attention. I would pray to make it through the day.
“At my lowest point, he would cut off one of my toes in retaliation. When I literally had toes hanging by some skin, I took my children and left him. We went to my brother’s home and hid in his shower.
“My husband called every family member to see where I was.
“When that didn’t work, he went to each house to see if I was there. He held a gun to my mom and dad’s heads. They never did tell him where I was, but there was one place left.
“My parents called the police when he left … and they got to the house before him. I was still in the shower with the kids when I heard his truck pull up.
“Thankfully the police were able to arrest him before he could get to us. They found he had a gun and more ammunition with him.
“Kelly’s Rainbow took us in even though they had a full house. They fed us and counseled us. I’ve never been more grateful.
“No we are in our own home and I’m able to help others.”
During the event, the District Attorney’s Office, Cowboy Church of Marshall County, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, DVCS and the Child Advocacy Center set up informational tables.
A garden of crosses decorated with flowers and bearing the initials of each of the 22 victims recorded since 2020 were placed in the courthouse lawn.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said while working as a young investigator in 1995, he worked a case where a woman was killed in her home near Georgia Mountain.
Sims said he worked the scene, collecting evidence after the body had been removed from the home. No one had told him the victim’s name.
“I saw a bunch of photos lining the hallway,” Sims said. “It was then that I realized who the victim was. She was my first cousin. We had been closer when we were younger, and I hadn’t seen her for years at this point.
“But I have been on both sides of violent crime. I’ve been part of the law enforcement team working to solve the case and I’ve been part of the victim’s family.
“Our family still talks about it today. We still live with it and remember.”
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray opened the event saying the evening was a time to remember those lost and the celebrate the resilience and strength of surviving family members and the community.
“We recognize the impact of losing a loved one isn’t limited to the individual, but it also impacts the victim’s family and community,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to witness the suffering and grief.
“Tonight we come together to remember the strength and resilience of the community.
“We remember the efforts of law enforcement officers and the prosecutors. We remember to hold those accountable for their actions.”
