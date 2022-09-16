Garett James & Graham Cole Tidwell
Boaz
Infant Tidwell twins, Garett James and Graham Cole, of Boaz, died recently at UAB Medical Center.
There is not a formal service planned at this time. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
The twins are survived by their parents, Dylan and Brittany Bachelor Tidwell; grandparents, Cindy Bachelor (Charley Shoe), of Boaz, Jeff Bachelor, of Boaz, and Marty Tidwell (Rae Oliver), of Sardis; and great-grandparents, James and Betty Walden, of Boaz, Vivian Bachelor, of Boaz, Joyce and Randy Parker, of Albertville, and Gerald Perkins, of Sardis.
Opal Smith
Albertville
Opal Smith, 79, of Albertville, died Sept. 14, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alvin Martin officiating. Burial will follow Mount Olive Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara King; son, Buddy Smith (Jennifer); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Priscilla Carroll
Albertville
Priscilla Carroll, 73, of Albertville, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Carroll; daughters, Ashley Potts (Jody) and LouAnn Littlejohn (Kennith); sons, Shean Kimbley and Blake Carroll; and 10 grandchildren.
Jimmy R. Smith
Albertville
Jimmy R. Smith, 81, of Albertville, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at new Harmony Cemetery in Geraldine. Bro. Joe Smith officiated. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sisters, Carolyn L. Mayes (Phil), Linda G. Roberts (Gene) and Peggy N. Hayes; brother, Larry L. Smith (Estella); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gary Wayne Pendley
Albertville
Gary Wayne Pendley, 61, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Bro. Ricky Bell and Colton Pendley will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Whitt; children, Heather Pendley, Matthew (Mahaley) Pendley, Joshua (Lauren) Pendley, Colton Pendley and Jeremy Strickland; five grandchildren; brother, Bobby (Margaret) Pendley; and sisters, Sandra Hetherington, Linda (Bobby) Hammett, Cindy (Clayton) Williams, Stacie Deborah (Franki) Amico and Sherry (Harold) Sutphin.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers please make donations to Marshall County Hospice.
Floyd Roberts Jr.
Albertville
Floyd Robertts Jr., 31, of Albertville, died Sept. 10, 2022, at his home.
No formal funeral services are planned at this time. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Shelby Gilbreath; son, Kaizen Roberts; father, Floyd Roberts Sr.; and sister, Floretta Roberts.
Darrell Eugene Wilder
Boaz
Darrell Eugene Wilder, 88, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will be officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 until 11 before the service at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Wilder is survived by his wife, Mavis Wilder; daughter, Kay Wilder Montgomery; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Joyce Warner, Carolyn Byers (Jerry) and Joan Waters (Gary).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.