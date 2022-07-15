The Albertville FFA Chapter competed in six competitions earlier this summer at the 94th Annual Alabama State FFA Convention.
Four of those six teams brought home top 4 honors which included a landslide (463 point margin) first place victory by the aquaculture team that consists of four freshmen. The Aquaculture Career Development Event allows students to compete in various activities involved in the aquaculture industry. Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors of agriculture.
Through this event students had the opportunity to participate in completing tasks integral to most aquaculture operations. The aquaculture CDE consists of several tasks completed on a daily basis at aquaculture farms. Tasks include water quality testing, weighing fish and determining feed amounts, basic plumbing, identification of common species and also a written exam covering basic principles.
Individually the team scored 1st,2nd,3rd, and 5th, which is the reason for such a drastic point difference from first to second place. Other accolades from this year’s State FFA Convention include: 3rd place state banner from the Ag Mechanics Team, 4th place banner from the Meat Evaluation Team, and a 4th place banner from the Veterinary Science Team.
The Albertville FFA Chapter Advisors consists of Heath Golden, Austin Harris, Jared Beasley, Ana Beasley, and newly added Sherry Little.
