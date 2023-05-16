On Tuesday May 2 around 11:45 a.m., Adeline Mindor of Albertville was involved in a traffic accident along with her infant child.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos shared Mindor was northbound on U.S. 431 before she lost control of her 2007 Dodge Nitro, running off the road and striking an enclosed trailer parked in the Marshall Therapy & Sports Rehab parking lot. The nearest cross street is Darden Avenue.
She did not hit the building, there were no other vehicles involved, and no one sustained any injuries.
Albertville Fire and Rescue and Albertville Police responded to the scene.
