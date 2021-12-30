Allie Schlageter loves the Grinch, particularly the Jim Carrey version. He is her favorite Christmas character.
So when she was scrolling through Amazon and saw a Grinch costume more than a month ago, she had to order it.
It led to a whole bunch of personal appearances throughout the holiday season.
“I guess we have been somewhere three days a week,” she said. They’ve been to schools, nursing homes and lots of other places.
“A lot of people have made funny pictures with the Grinch this year,” she said.
Allie lives in Geraldine, but she works all over Marshall County in her work with LifeSouth, the blood donation agency. She is 19 years old. If work interferes with a Grinch appearance, her sister Jenna fills in for her. Their mom Bree often accompanies them.
“We’ve been to people’s homes and we’ve done FaceTime calls with kids,” Schlageter said.
She used the costume a few times to help LifeSouth drum up blood donors.
She’s been to some of the schools at Geraldine.
“It was really nice to give back to the kids,” she said. “We’d go in and give out candy canes and talk about Christmas.”
A few children have been scared, but they warm up to the Grinch when they get candy canes and coloring books.
“The Grinch has done a lot of dancing with kids,” Schlageter said. “And it seems like we always end up dancing to ‘Baby Shark.’ It has been so much fun.”
Some kids tell the Grinch what they want for Christmas, just as though they were talking to Santa.
“One invited me to come to church with her on Sunday,” she said. “She said Jesus could tell the Grinch how to be nice.”
The older folks in nursing homes reacted to the Grinch just as favorably as the kids. It often started conversations about their favorite Christmas movies.”
Schlageter didn’t charge a set appearance fee. But she received enough money to more than pay for the $115 Grinch costume.
The Schlageter ladies took a cue from another holiday movie besides the Grinch. In a sense, they decided to skip Christmas this year.
“My dad works in the oil industry and he was going to be out of the country for Christmas,” Schlageter said. “It wouldn’t be the same opening presents without him. So we decided to take a cruise. We went to Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel. We had a great time and the cruise ship passed his ship while we we were out there, so it was kind of like we got to see him.”
