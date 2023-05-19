Saturday, May 27th Over Easy Acres is putting on their first ever Strawberry Jam Festival. Bring your family to have fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over Easy Acres’ owners, Lindsey and Jennifer Goodwin, are putting on the festival to benefit The Maker’s Child Ministry who are going to be building the first all-inclusive playground on Sand Mountain.
The Strawberry Jam Festival will be at Over Easy Acres over on 19 County RD 353 Albertville, AL 35957. It will be $20 per family to come and enjoy the festival, included in the price is a nice bucket of fresh strawberries to enjoy. Extra strawberries will be available for purchase with an additional charge, and of course strawberry jam will be available as well.
When lunch time rolls around, remember that Lena’s Rolling kitchen, Ellie B’s Lemonade, Sissy’s Sweets and Little Something Extra Ice Cream will be at the festival selling food and goodies for the families who come.
There will be several activities for the kids at the festival, such as: Little Rustic Farm Petting Zoo, flower crafts by Little Blue Bird Flowers, inflatables, classic yard games, face painting, cow train, sand pit and more! Heath Landers of Guntersville will be playing live music for the second half of the festival.
This will be The Maker’s Child’s first fundraising event, so please come out and have fun for a good cause. The playground will be behind First Baptist Albertville in front of the Albertville Public Library. It will be accessible to wheelchairs, walkers and gait trainers of all sizes. It will be truly fun for all. Donations by check can be made payable to “The Maker’s Child” and mailed to or dropped off at Citizens Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 1667 Albertville, AL 35950 or 324 N Broad St. Albertville, AL 35950. All donations are tax deductible! If you would rather donate online, you can check out The Maker’s Child Facebook page and click “donate now”, they will receive 100% of the money that you donate.
(0) comments
