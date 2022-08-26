This is a faith opinion column.
Welcome to the third installment of a series concerning the hurdles of life.
Lauren Buchanan of DAR High School has truly enriched this series with wisdom as far as physically handling hurdles. I pray that what she has shared and what can be drawn from it will encourage you today.
We have talked about how timing and form affect your race. We are now going to discuss the inevitability of falling. Lace up your shoes with me and we will get through this together.
Part Three- Falling
According to Lauren: “You are going to fall in hurdles, it is part of what you take on when you decide to do this race. Whenever I fall, I always reflect back on the race and replay the video of the race to see what I did wrong (was my trail leg too low, my strides too small, or did I just simply go for a hurdle that was too far away?). However, after I identify the problem and where I messed up, then it is time to go back to practice and work hard to make sure that mistake is not made again.”
Falling. No one is immune.
We typically get defensive or anxious when our mistakes are brought to light, but we all make them. When we miss it, let’s learn to do as Lauren said and reflect on our race to see what we need to do differently next time. Falls may bring shame, but shame has no power over one who learns to get up and take another run at it.
How do you deal with it when you have blown it? Whether your mistake was something minor that only bothers you or something that affected lives around you, falling is never enjoyable. A fall in the physical can cause injury and fear of trying again. A fall in life mimics these outcomes on an even deeper level.
Let’s look at the contrast between King Saul and King David and how each handled it when missing the mark. One disobeyed the Lord to the point that God let him know He was taking the kingdom from him. One committed adultery and murder and then covered them up until the Lord uncovered it in front of him. So why the difference in each man’s life?
Why did King Saul continue walking a downward trajectory while King David was able to recover after suffering devastating consequences?
As far as I can draw from Scripture in each case, the key seems to be found in their responses. It is the same for us today. How you choose to respond when a hurdle causes you to stumble or outright faceplant will determine how you finish your race.
Should we choose to cling to our own ways as Saul did, we soon find the Scripture to be true that God opposes the proud. However, when we humble ourselves and just own it as David did, we find the remaining portion of that verse to be true also…God gives grace to the humble.
All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, but not all will reflect and repent. Grace is available, and the race is still runnable. Get up, child of God—He is a God of restoration.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
