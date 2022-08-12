GUNTERSVILLE — Guntersville High School seniors Jadyn Bonds, Lainie Phillips and Anna Vandergriff accompanied head coach Brittany Case to the inaugural Marshall County Volleyball Media Day on July 30 at Supreme Courts.
Bart Hyche of Supreme Courts and Bo Starkey of Average Joe’s Sports Talk, who partners with Supreme Courts, conducted the press conference with the Wildcats, which can be replayed on the facility’s Facebook page.
Last season, Guntersville lost to Brewer in the Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament finals. In the North Super Regional at Huntsville, the Wildcats knocked off Leeds before losing to Ramsay in the quarterfinals.
For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Area 14 features Guntersville, Fairview, Scottsboro and Arab, the Wildcats’ archrival. Arab and Scottsboro reclassified from 6A.
“We started as soon as we could start in June working out, and they’ve put in a ton of effort,” Case said of her squad. “I’ve asked a lot of them, and anything I ask they step up and do exactly what I ask.
“We lost five seniors last year, and most of them were our defense. We’ve put a ton of time in our serve-receive.”
Guntersville has a tradition of competing in the AHSAA State Tournament, including winning titles in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011. The Wildcats have their eyes on the blue map this season.
“We have a great group of girls,” Case said. “They want to succeed. Their goal in life is State. It’s there, we talk about it, we know what we have to do to get there.
“My biggest thing with them, and I tell them all the time, is put it all out there. The opportunity is here once, and it’s not going to be here again.
“We have to play like this is it. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and we strive to achieve it every day.”
Vandergriff said the Wildcats’ weaknesses are communication and defense, which they’re working to improve.
“I think we’re really strong with how we work as a team,” she said. “We all get along really well and there’s really no drama going on, and I just think we all work really well together.”
Phillips was a member of Guntersville’s Class 5A State championship basketball team in March. She’s being recruited in both basketball and volleyball.
“I think right now if we can get everyone bought in, I think we can really make our presence known in 5A,” Phillips said.
“I think our strength is our closeness. We really don’t have any drama, we’re really close, and I think that’s going to take us a long way if we don’t have any drama.”
Bonds said, “We have a lot of energy, and we know how to talk to each other as a family. We love each other.”
Bonds won the gold medal in the 5A high jump at the 2022 AHSAA State Outdoor Track Meet, tying the school record with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Case emphasized the importance of her team improving its communication skills.
“They have to trust each other on and off the court,” Case said. “Being in the right spot, they have to trust the girls there.
“We have a freshman and a new sophomore, she’s new to our school this year, so they’re having to learn to build that trust, but they’ve done a phenomenal job at accepting them and showing them their roles.
“I feel like they’re going to go very far this year if they’ll just take it and go with it.”
Case praised owner Jonathan Hyde and his staff at Supreme Courts for their contributions to Guntersville volleyball.
“We love them,” she said. “Jonathan is always super helpful. I can email Shane [McFry] anytime, and they’re super helpful to get us in tournaments and playdates. We’re very thankful they are right here with us.”
Phillips impressed Hyche and Starkey with her answer to a question about what the players must do individually to help the Wildcats achieve their goals in 2022.
“I think for me, if it’s a better me, it’s a better us,” Phillips said.
“I try to get in the gym as much as I can. Get in the gym and work individually. I know it’s hard because it’s not like basketball, where you can just go shoot, but I think anyone on our team you could ask them, and they would go with you to the gym. And we have access not only to our gym but to Supreme Courts, which is really a blessing.”
Arab is the defending Marshall County Tournament champion. The Knights also advanced to the Class 6A North Super Regional last season.
Bayside Academy of Daphne extended its national record for consecutive state volleyball championships to 20 and overall titles to 30 by defeating East Limestone in last year’s Class 5A finals at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Bayside volleyball has reclassified to 6A for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, opening the door for other title contenders, such as Guntersville and Arab.
