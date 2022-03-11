The Geraldine Bulldogs were well-represented on the 3A Area 12 All-Area basketball teams that were released this week, with five players, including a trio of All-State nominees, earning nods to the team.
The boys, who were the regular season champions after going 6-0 against area foes saw the trio of Jaxon Colvin, Connor Johnson, and Redick Smith named to the team.
Colvin and Johnson are both All-State nominees, who averaged 17.9 and 16.1 points per game on the season, helping the Bulldogs to a 16-10 record for the season, reaching the sub-regional round.
On the girl’s side, the pair of Gracey Johnson and Shelby Trester were honored for their efforts.
Johnson, who became one of the top scorers in the area this season, averaged over 20 points per game on the season, and along the way signed to play basketball at Gadsden State. Trester shined in the postseason for the Bulldogs, including scoring the final nine points of the game, lifting the team to a win over Ohatchee in the Regional semifinals.
Together, the pair helped the Bulldogs reach the Regional finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
The full 3A Area 12 honorees are listed below.
Class 3A Area 12
2021-2022 Girls All-Area Basketball Team
Collinsville
Tyla Tatum
Kayla Beene
Sophia Wills
Geraldine
Gracey Johnson
Shelby Trester
Glencoe
Jaxson Sizemore
Kinslee Gray
Hokes Bluff
Kileigh Blackwell
Halle Davenport
Kayla Traylor
2021-2022 Boys All-Area Basketball Team
Collinsville
Alex Garcia
Geraldine
Jaxon Colvin
Connor Johnson
Redick Smith
Glencoe
Kade Kuney
Andrew Greene
Wade Segrest
Hokes Bluff
Kyle Patterson
Harrison Millander
Jordan Presley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.