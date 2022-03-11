The Geraldine Bulldogs were well-represented on the 3A Area 12 All-Area basketball teams that were released this week, with five players, including a trio of All-State nominees, earning nods to the team.

The boys, who were the regular season champions after going 6-0 against area foes saw the trio of Jaxon Colvin, Connor Johnson, and Redick Smith named to the team.

Colvin and Johnson are both All-State nominees, who averaged 17.9 and 16.1  points per game on the season, helping the Bulldogs to a 16-10 record for the season, reaching the sub-regional round.

On the girl’s side, the pair of Gracey Johnson and Shelby Trester were honored for their efforts.

Johnson, who became one of the top scorers in the area this season, averaged over 20 points per game on the season, and along the way signed to play basketball at Gadsden State. Trester shined in the postseason for the Bulldogs, including scoring the final nine points of the game, lifting the team to a win over Ohatchee in the Regional semifinals.

Together, the pair helped the Bulldogs reach the Regional finals for the first time since the 2000 season.

The full 3A Area 12 honorees are listed below.

Class 3A Area 12 

2021-2022 Girls All-Area Basketball Team

Collinsville

Tyla Tatum

Kayla Beene

Sophia Wills

 Geraldine

Gracey Johnson

Shelby Trester

Glencoe

Jaxson Sizemore

Kinslee Gray

Hokes Bluff

Kileigh Blackwell

Halle Davenport

Kayla Traylor

2021-2022 Boys All-Area Basketball Team

Collinsville

Alex Garcia

 Geraldine

Jaxon Colvin

Connor Johnson

Redick Smith

Glencoe

Kade Kuney

Andrew Greene

Wade Segrest

Hokes Bluff

Kyle Patterson

Harrison Millander

Jordan Presley

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.