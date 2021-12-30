Everyday you make decisions. Some are big and bring about big consequences and some are small and have virtually no consequences. Because of consequences to every decision we make we often have what is now referred to as “Fear of Better Offer/Opportunity” or FOBO. This can cause you to become paralyzed in decision making or make you have regret over the decisions you made in your past. I don’t know of anyone who wouldn’t like to go back to an earlier day in their life and change something they did or something that they said. But what I have found is that the most regret that I have is not about decisions that I made, but about decisions that I didn’t make or actions that I didn’t take.
In Nehemiah 1, Nehemiah finds out that his homeland is in trouble and the gates have been broken down, the walls around the city are in ruin and the people are in great distress. When he hears about this, he does what most people today would do, he sits down and cries. You see, he is living in a foreign city many miles from his homeland in service to a foreign king and truly feels helpless. Now he could have sat there being sad and eventually the sadness might turn to anger and he could have spent his days living as a miserable man feeling like everything was against him. But that’s not what he did.
Nehemiah began to seek help from God by praying and by fasting. God gave him the courage to approach the king that Nehemiah was serving to inform the king of the condition of his homeland and the king felt sorry for Nehemiah to the point of offering to help him. Now understand that all of these things were truly miraculous things that happened. But they happened because one man refused to sit around and just let life happen to him. Instead he took action by petitioning God and got to work.
There are two things that I think we need in our lives that we find in this scripture. First is no matter who you are or what circumstances you find yourself in, there is always something that you can do. Be sad for a time but after that time get up and do something. I have a dear friend who lost a child. I asked him how he was getting along and he replied, “everyday I wake up and breath in and out. I make myself take a shower and leave the house. And I just take it one day at a time.” He went on a told me that he knew that everyday he had to make himself do something or he would just turn bitter but he needed to focus on something outside of himself. He also told me the biggest regrets he had with his child were the things that they didn’t do.
The second thing is that whatever you do does not have to be earthshattering but do something. No one is helpless who is not dead. I’ve seen people with no arms or legs find ways to do incredible things. I’ve seen people who didn’t have two nickels to rub together find a way to help out some many in their community. I read about a man who climbed Mt. Everest and all of the seven tallest mountains on each continent, a feat accomplished by only 150 people, and the man was blind! The biggest key to all of this in to remember that if you will make yourself available to God, He can use you to do even more than you can imagine!
The biggest curse of regret is when you do nothing. The best cure is to do something.
Brent Roe is the Lead Pastor at Bethany Baptist in Horton.
