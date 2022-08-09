After a long career, many retirees look to enjoy their golden years in a city where their saved-up money will go a long way.
According to the ranking site Niche, Sardis City is just such a place, ranking 24th in the top 25 best places to retire in Alabama in 2022. The rankings were based on the number of residents of retirement age, average weather and medical care and entertainment options.
Of Sardis’s 1,741 residents, 24% are aged 65 or older, according to the site. The city received an overall “grade” of B, with an A- in housing, Bs in public schools, crime and safety and “good for families,” and Cs in nightlife and diversity.
“Sardis City is a growing community and a great place to live. It is a very beautiful area. The city council consists of Godly men and women,” one reviewer wrote on the site. “It is a very friendly neighborhood and not a crowded city. There is a bigger city close by that has several shopping opportunities.”
Mayor Russell Amos said he may be a little bit biased, but he thinks Sardis City is a great place for people of all ages to work and live.
“It’s great to be recognized for being one of the top 25, but I really would think it’d be in the top of anybody’s [list] no matter what age you are,” he said. “I think it goes back to being a conservative community.”
Amos said he’s spoken with several families recently that had moved to Sardis City for its small-town feel, safety and convenient location.
“I may be a little biased, but I don’t think there’s any place better in Alabama to live than right here on Sand Mountain,” he added. “It’s a good place to live, raise a family and I guess retire, too.”
According to Niche, Sardis City is also ranked No. 5 in best places to raise a family in Etowah County, No. 28 in best places to buy a home in Alabama, and No. 50 in places in Alabama with the lowest cost of living.
The other cities list among the best to retire in Alabama include:
1. Orange Beach, Baldwin County: population 6,130
2. Fairhope, Baldwin County: population 22,035
3. Gulf Shores, Baldwin County: population 12,550
4. Indian Springs Village, Shelby County: population 2,618
5. Vestavia Hills, Jefferson County: population 34,482
6. Mountain Brook, Jefferson County: population 20,178
7. Rainbow City, Etowah County: population 9,601
8. Falkville, Morgan County: population 1,382
9. Moulton, Lawrence County: population 3,237
10. Foley, Baldwin County: population 19,337
11. Helena, Shelby County: population 18,631
12. Priceville, Morgan County: population 3,682
13. Daphne, Baldwin County: population 26,578
14. Centreville, Bibb County: population 2,627
15. Florence, Lauderdale County: population 40,652
16. Madison, Madison County: population 50,717
17. Hoover, Jefferson/Shelby counties: population 85,386
18. Athens, Limestone County: population 26,686
19. Sumiton, Jefferson/Walker counties: population 2,514
20. Cedar Bluff, Cherokee County: population 1,683
21. Pelham, Shelby County: population 23,707
22. Haleyville, Winston/Marion counties: population 4,139
23. Hokes Bluff, Etowah County: population 4,253
24. Sardis City, Etowah County: population 1,741
25. Meadowbrook, Shelby County: population 10,110
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.