Last December, Dr. Paul Protz celebrated 52 years in business at Crossville Chiropractic Health Center. For 41 of those years, Judy Glenn has helped Dr. Protz serve patients from Crossville and many other cities and towns, including Trenton, Georgia.
Judy’s first day at Crossville Chiropractic was Jan. 30, 1982. On Jan. 30 of this year, Dr. Protz and his staff, along with their patients, celebrated Judy’s anniversary.
“Dr. Protz has had many loyal patients through the years,” Judy said.
One of those loyal patients was my late mother, Shelba. I appreciate everything Dr. Protz, Judy and Vicky Trussell did for my mom in the latter years of her life. Vicky has worked for Dr. Protz for 10 years.
When Judy launched her career, the office was open all day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and a half-day on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Now, the office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Working here is like a family,” Judy said.
Dr. Protz’s daughter, Dr. Tauret Burke, works on Wednesdays. Tauret’s the mother of Boaz softball star Emmorie Burke.
Judy remembered that patients paid per visit before Dr. Protz started accepting insurance.
“Dr. Protz and I started insurance together. We kind of learned it together,” Judy said. “It’s just escalated [insurance paperwork and other record keeping]. It’s really changed over the years.”
Judy won Alabama Chiropractic Assistant of the Year in 1998-99. She laughed and said, “Dr. Protz said he lied for me to be able to get that. That’s what he told everybody.”
All kidding aside, it’s no lie that Judy is the best at what she does. She shows her love and care for patients and staff by her words and actions. If there’s a lifetime award for Alabama Chiropractic Assistant, Judy deserves it.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
