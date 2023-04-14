The Sardis Lions, who climbed to No. 3 in this week’s Class 5A baseball poll, swept the series from archrival Boaz to claim the Area 13 championship. It’s the third consecutive area title for head coach Kevin Vinson’s Lions.
Sardis 7,
Boaz 6
The Lions triumphed on Tuesday afternoon at Pirate Park in the first game of the series.
Boaz’s Sean Baugh led off the bottom of the second inning with a single to left field. He advanced to second base on a passed ball and took third on a groundout. Noah Long’s two-out single to right field plated Baugh, making it 1-0.
The Lions grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
Russ Wiggs drew a one-out walk, and Levi Martin followed with a single to left. Carson Gillilan’s single loaded the bases. Wiggs scored on wild pitch, tying it 1-1, and Martin scored on an error to put Sardis in front.
Luke Weems reached on an error that chased home Gillilan, making it 3-1.
With one out in the top of the fourth, the Lions’ Andrew Felter belted a solo homer to right field.
The Pirates answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to reclaim the lead.
Baugh reached on a fielder’s choice, and Davis Kilpatrick followed with a single to right. Elijah Kelly stepped to the plate and slugged a two-run double to left.
Long’s single drove in Kelly with the tying run. Long advanced to third on an error, and Tyler Pierce’s sacrifice fly to right produced Long, giving the Pirates a 5-4 advantage.
The Lions put together a three-run sixth to retake the lead at 7-5.
Felter started the inning with a single to center, and Landon Carroll bunted and reached on an error that sent Felter to third. Boaz catcher Tyler Whaley threw out Carroll attempting to steal second. Wiggs followed with a line-drive double to left, scoring Felter with the tying run.
Levi Martin singled to left to bring up Carson Gillilan, who lined an RBI double to left, giving the Lions a 6-5 lead. Weems’ RBI sacrifice fly to right made it 7-5.
The Pirates rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Whaley led off with a single and Daniel Posey was hit by a pitch. Cade Whorton drew a one-out walk, loading the bases. Baugh then grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored courtesy runner Landen Alexander, trimming it to 7-6. The Lions retired Whorton at second on the play.
With Posey on third, Weems struck out the next Pirate batter to end the game.
Sardis stroked 11 hits, including a homer by Felter and a double each from Gillilan, Carroll and Wiggs.
Felter batted 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Martin went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Gillilan was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Wiggs finished 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Blaze Gerhart, Trey Thornton and Derek Tarvin all had a single, and Weems collected two RBIs.
Gerhart was the winning pitcher while Weems earned the save.
Gerhart allowed 11 hits, four walks and four earned runs while striking out three in six innings.
Whaley powered Boaz’s attack by going 3-for-4. Posey batted 2-for-2 with a double, and Long went 2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs.
Kelly was 1-for-2 with a double, one run and two RBIs, and Whorton went 1-for-3. Baugh batted 1-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and Kilpatrick was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Pierce collected an RBI and Landen Alexander scored a run.
Sardis 9,
Boaz 2
The Lions clinched the Area 13 crown with Thursday afternoon’s victory on their home field.
Sardis collected its first runs of the game in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Martin doubled to left field and scored on Gillilan’s single to center. Gillilan advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home on Weems’ single to center, making it 2-0.
Boaz tied it 2-2 in the top of the fourth.
Pierce and Whaley drew walks to lead off the inning. With one out, Bo Hester singled to right field, driving in Pierce. Whorton followed with another single to right, which scored Whaley with the tying run.
The Lions turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Sardis answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab the lead for good.
Thornton started the inning with a single, and Baylor Garrard reached on an error. Felter bunted into a fielder’s choice that retired Thornton at third. Carroll followed with a bunt that scored Garrard, who advanced to third on the previous play.
Wiggs drove in Felter with a single to left, and Martin’s infield single scored Carroll to make it 5-2.
The Lions added four insurance runs in the home half of the fifth.
Hayden Robeson and Thornton singled and Garrard walked to load the bases for Felter, who stroked a two-run single to center field. Garrard scored on a passed ball, making it 8-2. Wiggs plated Felter with a sacrifice fly to center.
Weems, who signed with Gadsden State, threw a complete game to secure the win. He surrendered five hits, four walks and two earned runs while striking out 10.
Thornton batted 2-for-3 with one run, and Martin closed 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one RBI for the Lions.
Wiggs was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Weems finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Felter batted 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Gillilan was 1-for-4 with a run and one RBI. Robeson ended 1-for-4 with a run, and Garrard scored two runs.
For Boaz, Whaley batted 1-for-2 with one run and Hester was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Whorton closed 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Posey went 1-for-3. Long finished 1-for-4, and Pierce walked and scored a run.
