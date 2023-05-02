BOAZ — For the first time since 2019, Boaz has advanced to the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 5A state baseball playoffs, beating Madison Academy two games to one at Pirate Park over the weekend.
The two teams split two games Friday, with Boaz winning game one 5-4 while the Mustangs won the nightcap 4-3. Boaz won the deciding game three Saturday by run-ruling Madison Academy 10-0 in five innings to advance.
Boaz (21-12) will host Arab (32-7) in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday, May 5. Game times will be 5 and 7:30 p.m. Game three would play Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. if needed. Arab beat Alexandria in three games in the second round.
In game one, tied at 2, Boaz scored three runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead. Madison Academy added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to cut the lead to 5-4.
Cody McCormick started on the mound for Boaz and got the win. He went six innings, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out one and walking one. Bo Hester pitched a perfect seventh for the save. Hester struck out one.
Boaz had five hits — doubles from Hester and Tyler Pierce and singles from Tyler Whaley, Daniel Posey and Davis Kilpatrick.
Game two was a scoreless pitching duel for the first four innings between Pierce and Madison Academy’s Jack Doyle.
Madison Academy broke through in the fifth with three unearned runs.
Micah Bailey relieved Doyle on the mound for the Mustangs in the top of the seventh. Boaz tied the game with three runs in that seventh inning — the second and tying runs scored on wild pitches by Bailey.
Hester came on in the bottom of the seventh and surrendered the game-winning run. Pierce went six innings, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking one.
In Saturday’s decisive game three, Boaz jumped on Mustang starter William Moore with five runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run by Hester and a solo shot by Cade Whorton. Moore left after recording just one out. Myles Johnson relived Moore and allowed the final two runs of the seven-run first for Boaz.
The Pirates added a single run in the second and two in the fourth.
Whorton pitched a complete game, allowing three hits while striking out one and walking two.
Pierce, Hester and Elijah Kelly each had two hits for Boaz.
Madison Academy eliminated Boaz in the 5A quarterfinals during the 2019 season.
