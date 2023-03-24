April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and it is the time for the Marshall County Children’s Advocacy Center’s largest fundraising effort of the year.
The center will host Rock the Block – a one-mile awareness walk – in conjunction with Downtown Lake Guntersville’s Spring Fling April 15. There will be sidewalk sales downtown, a vendor market, food trucks, and children’s activities, and live entertainment at Errol Allan Park until 12 p.m., thanks to the advocacy center. Art on the Lake is scheduled for the same weekend, on April 15-16.
The walk is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. at the park. Advocacy Center Director Leslie Wright said Jackson Cannon has volunteered for a second year to provide live entertainment for the event. “I call him an up and coming star,” Wright said. “He’s so good.”
The Spring Fling downtown is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art on the Lake is April 15-16 at the Guntersville Recreation Center.
There will be ample opportunities for a good time, and the chance to support the good works of the center, which has now served the community for a quarter-century.
This year marks the center’s 25th anniversary in Marshall County, Wright said. The center relies heavily on fundraising to support its crucial mission interviewing children in cases of suspected child abuse, and counseling children and families impacted by abuse and assisting them through the legal process.
“Last year we provided 203 forensic interviews for 219 children,” Wright said.
The center provided 884 counseling sessions for children, she explained.
The center averages a caseload of about 50, Wright said. The numbers fluctuate, she said.
Last year, the center saw 97 new children for counseling.
“We see some children for a long time,” Wright said, because for some it takes longer to recover from the trauma they’ve experienced.
Others may be counseled for a time, then come back to the center as they get close to a court proceeding, or if they have an additional need.
In the lead-up to April 15, the center has been selling “25 Years of Care” t-shirts. Wright said many businesses have been allowing employees who purchase shirts wear them on Fridays to help raise awareness about the center and child abuse. It’s not too late to order: Call or email and to place an order; $20 cash, check or venmo accepted. Venmo is @MarshallCAC.
Sales will continue until the event April 15, but getting an order in earlier will make it easier to get the sized needed.
Registration for the walk is $25 and includes a t-shirt.
A number of Marshall County businesses are involved already as sponsors for the event and more sponsors are welcome.
For more information about sponsorship, registration and the event, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 256-582-8492.
