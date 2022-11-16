This article is an opinion.
Auburn fans are crazy for Cadillac.
Saturday night’s game was evidence of that, as Jordan-Hare Stadium was packed out and absolutely rocking despite the Tigers entering the contest against Texas A&M at just 3-6 on the season.
Auburn took down the Aggies 13-10 to get interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams his first win, snapping a six-game losing streak for the Tigers.
But rather than beating a Texas A&M football team now 3-7, you would have thought Auburn had won the SEC West based on the afterparty. Students and many fans in attendance didn’t leave the stands for about 30 minutes after the clock hit zeroes, celebrating well into the night.
This type of enthusiasm and support for Cadillac has many fans and former players lobbying for the former running back to be handed the keys to the program and the “interim” tag removed.
But not even 24 hours after the game, there were rumblings and a report of an offer being presented to current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to become Auburn’s next head coach.
Whether true or not, Auburn finds itself in an interesting situation.
It is obvious Cadillac has the respect of everyone in the locker room. He has breathed new life into a program that, just weeks ago, seemed to be on life support under Bryan Harsin.
But he’s green. Despite an illustrious playing career, Cadillac has only been in coaching since 2015, and only an assistant coach at that.
But, hiring Cadillac wouldn’t be that crazy. In fact, Auburn finds itself in a situation bearing semblance to Tigers of a different day but similar stripe.
Let’s travel back in time to 2008, when Clemson University’s head football coach Tommy Bowden “resigned” after a 3-3 start to the season. In the unlikeliest of moves, the powers at be named William Christopher “Dabo” Swinney interim head coach. Swinney was a former Alabama football player who had only ever been an assistant coach at Alabama. After he and the rest of Mike DuBose’s staff was fired in 2001, Swinney went to work in real estate for a couple of years before he was hired on at Clemson by Bowden in 2003. But he never served as a coordinator — only an assistant.
Like Cadillac, Swinney brought a renewed spirit and energy to the team. Swinney even introduced this thing called the “Tiger Walk” to Clemson.
Swinney proceeded to lead Clemson to a 4-3 record over the next seven games.
He lost his first game to Georgia Tech, but later picked up his first win as head coach by defeating Boston College, which snapped a six-game losing streak against the ACC rival. He went on to defeat in-state rival South Carolina at the end of the year.
Dabo, who was known to be a great recruiter, was a character guy. He was, and still is, big on building kids up to be great men, not just great football players.
Seeing the parallels yet?
At the end of the 2008 season, the administration pulled the trigger and hired Swinney as Clemson’s next head coach. They passed on big names at the time, such as offensive gurus Dan Mullen (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks for Florida and Heisman quarterback Tim Tebow) and Mike Leach (11-1 as head coach of Texas Tech, who had a high powered offensive attack). This was also the same year Auburn hired Gene Chizik as head coach, who would lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2010.
Then-ESPN writer Pat Forde graded the hire of Swinney as a D+.
Boy, would that grade be wrong.
As most readers likely know, Swinney, currently in his 14th season as Clemson’s head coach, has captured two national championships (2016 and 2018) and seven ACC championships. He is a three-time winner of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, given to college football’s national coach of the year.
But his success didn’t come right away. In 2009, he went 9-5, but in 2010 the team finished 6-7. However, in 2011, Swinney went 10-4, including an ACC Championship and Orange Bowl appearance.
Swinney’s Tigers haven’t won less than 10 games in a season since.
Who’s to say Cadillac couldn’t be Auburn’s “Dabo?”
Should he lead the Tigers to a big win over Western Kentucky and a close game against a bitter rival in Alabama, or, better yet, an upset, don’t be surprised when the wheels of this Cadillac-head coach conversation really start to spin.
But, then again, hiring away an Ole Miss head coach worked out pretty well for Auburn once before.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
