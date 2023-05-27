The Sand Mountain Reporter recently published a beautiful, color booklet that included photographs of all our area graduates. It was filled with pages and pages of young men and women wearing their formal attire. I didn’t know any of the kids personally this year, but I recognized many of the names and probably went to school with a few of their parents and grandparents.
The groups of seniors were all smiling and had eyes full of hopes and dreams. Their proud shoulders carried the weight of their accomplishments of completing the twelve plus years of their education. I am so proud of all of them and wish them the best in life.
It doesn’t seem like it’s been close to forty years since I took my cap and gown walk at Albertville High School in 1984. My senior class graduated in the gymnasium/auditorium because the best I can recall it was raining that Sunday afternoon. It was the end of May, it was humid, there was no air conditioning and there were hundreds of people crammed into a space that was home to thousands of basketball games. In other words, it smelled like feet and sweat.
I had on white shoes with a small heel, panty hose and a red graduation gown over my white dress. The little pointed hat was pinned firmly to my hair and the tassel swung freely with every step I took. I was a Williams, so it seemed to take forever for the “W’s” to be called onto the stage.
I inched forward with each name called, and when I finally heard my own announced, I started walking. Everything was a blur. Sweat ran down the back of my neck and my legs were shaking so hard my knees sounded like a woodpecker knocking. I heard my family cheering and calling my name, but I didn’t turn to search for them. My eyes were on the podium and the principal who held a black 8x10 booklet bearing my diploma.
He shook my hand and I moved that tassel to the other side of the cap that was teetering atop my Aqua Net curls. I walked off stage and wanted to scream with excitement… “I did it!” It was a moment frozen in time that I will always remember.
Afterwards, our entire family went to eat at the Val-Monte restaurant in Guntersville. It was a special treat because dining out was rare for us and reserved for special occasions. My brother ordered big steaks for all of us and Momma kept telling me how proud she was that I graduated. I don’t remember what that side of beef tasted like, but I do remember sitting at the table with all my family and thinking that finally I was an adult. I also recall Daddy smiling and reminding me that I still lived at home and all rules still applied.
While I was thrilled beyond words to have graduated, I had no idea what I should do next. Several young men and women who finish their course of education each year are in the same boat. They have worked hard for so many years and sat in so many classrooms….just waiting on the day they get rewarded for it. They have one goal in sight…to finish their twelve years and take that walk in their cap and gown. It’s hard, however, for many to see what comes after that milestone has been accomplished.
When they are handed a diploma with their name inscribed on it, many are shell shocked when they wake up the next morning to see the big, old world out there. I can still remember myself how frightening it was to be asked repeatedly, “so, what are you going to do now with the rest of your life?” I didn’t have a clue what I was supposed to do the next day, much less the rest of my life.
There are several kids, however, who know exactly what their next step into the future is going to be. Many received scholarships and are already planning their next four-year curriculum. I congratulate that elite group and hope they keep their eyes on the finish line.
But, for the world to spin properly, it takes all kinds and there are job opportunities for just about anything a young person wants to pursue. Doctors and lawyers eventually need carpenters, plumbers and mechanics and blue-collar workers require a professional from time to time in their life.
If you do your job well, it doesn’t matter if you have a degree to accompany it or a title in front of your name. There are many honorable professions out there to choose from and plenty of time for a graduate to decide “what they want to be when they grow up.” My advice to any young person is to simply be the best that they can be at what they do and be happy while doing it.
Am I regretful that I didn’t receive a college degree? Maybe sometimes…but when I am sitting in my office…writing and sipping coffee, I know that I am right where I belong.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.