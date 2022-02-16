A former Guntersville City Schools teacher and coach is being prosecuted by the City of Guntersville. According to the official complaint first filed with the Guntersville Municipal Court on Jan. 27 and amended Feb. 16, Jimmy Latta has been charged with harassment of a minor.
The complaint further states on Sept. 30, 2021, Latta, who at the time was the head girls volleyball coach, was at the Guntersville High School gym when he “pressed the leg of a ball cart against [the] crotch [of the victim] repeatedly.”
Following the incident, in November 2021, Latta resigned his position from Guntersville High School. According to the school board’s agenda for Nov. 29, 2021, his resignation did not go into effect until Feb. 1 of this year.
Superintendent Jason Barnett would not comment on the matter beyond saying that he and the school system intend to cooperate with the Guntersville Police Department as needed.
Latta is due in court in March, and Guntersville City Attorney Kelsey Yoste confirmed the City would be prosecuting the charge. She declined to comment further on the pending case.
According to the school’s website, in addition to being the head volleyball coach, Latta's 16-year-long career with Guntersville City Schools included teaching physical science, earth science, environmental science and biology and coaching middle school girls basketball, varsity softball and boys golf.
He had been with the school system since 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.