ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville boys continued their reign as county champions by winning the 2023 Marshall County Tennis Tournament on April 5 at Sand Mountain Park.
The Aggies totaled 52 points to edge runner-up and archrival Boaz, which collected 45. It’s the fourth straight title for Albertville.
Guntersville finished third with 18 points, followed by Douglas with 15, Arab with 12 and DAR with zero.
“I’m really proud of the way that my boys team played during the tournament,” Albertville head coach Ian Wisener said. “We pulled through in a lot of tough matches and fought incredibly hard in all of the rest and eventually came away with six of the nine positions.
“We knew coming into the tournament that the competition was going to be stronger than ever this year. We had a very close match with Boaz early in the season that could have gone either way, so we knew that they would be out for blood.
“Curtis Richey partnered with Alex Smith to make the one doubles final and they both played incredibly well but fell a bit short. Boaz’s one doubles team played a very good match all around.
“Sam Barclift and Griffin Nixon played great at two doubles to secure that position, and Nathan Stuart and Daniel Chejin managed to secure the three doubles position.
“Alex, Sam, Griffin and Nathan secured the two through five singles positions, and Curtis and Daniel played some very good matches at one and six.
“Curtis is our lone senior in the top six this year, but he’s been a great role model for everyone, and it was good for us to win as a team during his senior year.”
County singles and doubles champions were:
No. 1 singles — Anderson Lambert, Boaz
No. 2 singles — Alex Smith, Albertville
No. 3 singles — Sam Barclift, Albertville
No. 4 singles — Griffin Nixon, Albertville
No. 5 singles — Nathan Stuart, Albertville
No. 6 singles — Raigin Franks, Boaz
No. 1 doubles — Anderson Lambert and Isaac Butler, Boaz
No. 2 doubles — Sam Barclift and Griffin Nixon, Albertville
No. 3 doubles — Daniel Chejin and Nathan Stuart, Albertville
“I’m really proud of all the kids that participated in the tournament in general,” Wisener said.
“Most of these kids know each other and play with each other in the offseason, and I don’t believe there was a single controversy on the boys side of the tournament this year about anything, which is unheard of, and all of the guys we were matched up against were great sports.
“And lastly, we are all hoping for the recovery of Isaac Faucett from Boaz, who was injured and unable to play. He is a huge part of their team and a great kid, so it was unfortunate for everyone that he wasn’t able to participate this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.