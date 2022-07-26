Albertville native Grace Anne Davis completed her first year with the Missouri gymnastics team at the NCAA National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, with the team finishing fifth in the nation. Davis competed in the vault at every meet this season and was in the beam lineup against Alabama.
Davis grew up in Albertville and first got involved with gymnastics at a Mommy and Me class when she was 2 years old. Davis’s mom, Stacy Davis, said they got her involved with gymnastics because she was always so active, daring and rambunctious. When she turned 5, Davis’s parents took her to Huntsville to be evaluated for competition gymnastics. It was then when she made the decision to take her skills to the next level.
She continued training in Huntsville up until she graduated from high school. Starting in the fourth grade, Davis would train six days a week for four hours a day. Her mother credited both the Albertville City School System and their friends for supporting their family, whether it was allowing Grace Anne to leave school 30 minutes early or helping her son with his activities.
As Grace Anne continued to train, she started receiving interest from the Nebraska, Alabama and Missouri programs, with them all coming to look at her in-person. She grew fond of the Missouri coaching staff and program and had always dreamed of competing at an SEC program.
Around this time, Davis tore her Achilles. During her recovery Davis was told that she would not be able to receive a scholarship, but she could still compete with the team and work towards a scholarship. Her family knew it was a no-brainer and were thrilled for Grace Anne to fulfill her dream with Missouri gymnastics.
With gymnastics being a year-round sport, Grace Anne is always training. However, the stress of classes is nothing new to Davis, but the added support from her coaches and teammates help her handle the life of a student-athlete at the collegiate level. Although only competing in the vault and beam this season, Davis has spent her time training for all four events in hopes of earning a scholarship.
Her family was able to attend every meet, both home and away, and even traveled to Texas for the national championship. One of the family’s favorite moments of the season was when Grace Anne competed her first time on the beam in a tri-meet versus Arkansas and LSU.
“After she had torn her Achilles she had struggled with the beam, which was always her favorite event to compete in, and you could see how her face lit up at the end of her routine,” Stacy Davis said. “You could tell that she was back, and she hadn’t felt that since she had torn her Achilles. It was good to see her enjoy the beam like she had used to.”
Grace Anne has spent the summer taking classes as well as training for the upcoming season. Her sophomore season is set to begin in early January with the hopes to make it back to the NCAA Championships.
