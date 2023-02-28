MONTGOMERY – Twenty-four high school seniors have been selected to represent Alabama in the upcoming 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball Classic to be played Saturday, March 11 at the Pete Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, which manages the all-star event, announced the squads Saturday, Feb. 25. The teams, consisting of 12 boys and 12 girls, were selected from coaches’ nominations by the AHSADCA All-Star Selection Committee.
The girls’ all-star game will tip off at noon on March 11, and the boys’ all-star game will follow at 2 p.m. The game will be televised over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with WOTM TV producing both contests.
Alabama’s girls won last year’s game over Mississippi 89-81, and the Alabama boys won 96-89. Alabama holds a 17-15 edge in boys’ series, and the Alabama girls’ have an 18-14 edge in the girls’ series, which date back to 1991.
The Alabama girls’ team will be coached by Kenny Hill of Guntersville High School and Katie Barton of Saint James High School. Hewitt-Trussville’s Tonya Hunter will serve as the girls’ team administrative coach.
Among the Alabama girls’ players is point guard Olivia Vandergriff, who was named MVP while leading Guntersville to the 5A state crown in 2022.
Vandergriff scored more than 2,000 points in her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.