ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity girls basketball team improved to 10-9 overall and 5-2 in Marshall County play by beating rival Douglas 51-40 on Wednesday afternoon at Albertville Gymnasium.
The contest was postponed Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Molly Morrison’s nine first-quarter points propelled the Lady Aggies to a 17-8 advantage at the break. They led 24-16 at the half.
Douglas rallied in the third quarter behind the performances of Tori Rojek and Mallory Ackles. Rojek hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points while Ackles netted six, helping DHS trim Albertville’s margin to 35-33 at the rest stop.
The Lady Aggies sealed their victory by outscoring Douglas 16-7 in the fourth quarter. AHS received scoring from five different players in the final eight minutes.
Morrison’s 14 points led three Lady Aggies who reached double figures. Dana Fuentes had 11 and Ava Teague 10.
Hannah Burson scored four and Emma Greer, Gracyn Robeson, Kailyn Boman and Kenyan Smith all three.
Rojek paced the Lady Eagles with four treys and 15 points. Maddie Hayes tossed in 10.
Chloe Avans collected nine points and Ackles six for Douglas.
Albertville 61,
Fyffe 48
The Lady Aggies knocked off Fyffe in a Dec. 27 game at Supreme Courts in Guntersville.
Albertville owned leads of 11-5, 27-21 and 44-41 at the rest stops. AHS outscored the Red Devils 17-7 in the fourth behind Fuentes, who netted all nine of her points in the quarter.
Greer and Robeson led Albertville’s attack with 11 points each. Burson and Morrison both scored nine.
Sierra Harris added four, Boman and Teague three each and Tatum English two.
Emma Twilley and Kendra Fay both pumped in 17 points for the Red Devils. Fay sank a trio of treys.
Emily Stevens and Hadlee Powell got four each, and Teia Carroll, Abby Reno and Madelyn Hawkins all chipped in two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.