The Geraldine Bulldogs are one win away from a trip to the 3A State Softball Tournament next week, and will have at least two chances to secure their spot today at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
The Bulldogs shined yesterday with a pair of wins of area champions, rolling past Childersburg by a 12-0 final in their first game, then fighting off Piedmont by a 7-5 score in their second game Tuesday.
The pair of wins puts the Bulldogs into today's winner's bracket final where they'll face DeKalb County rival Plainview. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. today, with the winner securing a spot at State next week. The losing team will fall into the final game of the elimination bracket scheduled for 4:45 p.m. The winner of that game will get the final spot at State. The four other teams still alive in 3A other than Geraldine and Plainview are Hokes Bluff, Childersburg, Piedmont, and Ohatchee.
In the opener against Childersburg, the Bulldogs racked up 12 hits, while the pitching duo of Lydia West and Emily Oliver held the Tigers to just a pair of hits in the five-inning win.
Geraldine scored three in the first, a pair in the third, then blew the game open with seven in the top of the fifth for the final margin.
Gracey Johnson led the charge at the plate, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs, three runs, a walk, with one of those hits a two-run inside the park home run. Jaden Dismuke was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, while West added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
West started in the circle and tossed the first three innings, fanning three and giving up one hit before giving way to Oliver, who gave up one hit and walked one over the final two innings.
That win set up a showdown with Piedmont, where a big first inning set the ton before the Bulldogs held on down the stretch.
Piedmont tallied twice in the top of the first, but the Bulldogs had a big answer, scoring five times in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Johnson laced a triple to tie the game 2-2, followed by an Oliver single for the lead, then with two outs, the Bulldogs got two more runs on a hit by pitch and a walk for a 5-2 lead.
Oliver's second RBI single of the game in the bottom of the second proved to be the winning run. Johnson added three more hits in the win, Oliver finished with a pair, as did West and lead-off hitter Shelby Trester, who came around to score twice.
West picked up the win in the circle, scattering eight hits, walking two, and fanning eight in the complete game win for the Bulldogs.
Plainview earned its spot in today's winner's bracket final with a 6-0 win over Ohatchee, and a 10-0 win over Hokes Bluff.
