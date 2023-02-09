DOUGLAS — Marshall County foes Douglas and Boaz will square off Friday, Feb. 10, for the Class 5A, Area 13 varsity boys championship inside Loyd Berry Gymnasium.
The matchup marks the third straight season the schools will face off for the Area 13 Tournament title.
In 2022, Boaz edged past then-host Douglas 57-49 to secure the 5A, Area 13 crown. In 2021, Douglas defeated the Pirates 41-36 on Boaz’s home court for the championship.
To reach the 2023 area tournament final, the Eagles throttled Crossville 68-32, and the Pirates held off a strong second-half performance from Sardis to down the Lions 54-47 in the semifinals held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Douglas High School.
Wins Tuesday night for Douglas and Boaz secured berths to the subregional playoffs for each squad. Friday night’s game will determine who will play host and who will hit the road.
Douglas 68,
Crossville 32
Four Eagles players finishing in double figures lifted top-seed Douglas to a 36-point win over Crossville.
Jackson Sims and Dakota Stewart paced the Eagles with 11 points apiece. Sims made a trio of 3-pointers, and Stewart also tallied a trey. As a team, Douglas knocked down 10 3-pointers against the Lions.
Jaylen Spain and Kenyon Watkins scored 10 points apiece. Cooper Butler added 8 points, and Eli Teal dropped in 6 on a pair of treys. Cason Walls tallied 5 points, Hunter Matthews 4, and Warren Alexander 3.
Douglas led the way at every rest stop, taking an initial 19-5 lead after the first quarter, a 42-13 advantage at halftime, and a 62-21 cushion at the end of the third period. At one point in the third quarter, the Eagles enjoyed a 45-point lead — their largest of the night.
“I thought we looked really good,” Douglas head coach Skylar Baugh said after the game. “We were able to play a lot of guys tonight, and everyone came in and played well. We shot the ball well, and that’s always good to get everyone into a groove shooting, so that’s plus for us going into the finals.
“We still have a lot of room to improve on defense and on the boards,” Baugh added. “It’s like I tell my guys, ‘Offense sells the tickets, defense wins the games, but rebounding wins the championships.’ I thought we did that tonight, and we’ll need to do that on Friday night if we hope to have a shot at the championship.”
For Crossville, Kaejuan Hatley led all scorers with 15 points. Ulises Figueroa contributed 9 points. Kaile Hatley dropped in 3 points, Jesus Velazquez and Josue Velazquez added 2, and Caleb Causey 1.
In Baugh’s fourth year leading the program, Douglas’ varsity boys have now reached the Area Tournament championship four straight seasons.
Boaz 54,
Sardis 47
Boaz staved off a strong second-half run by Sardis to pull out a 7-point victory and advance to the finals for a shot at the Pirates’ second straight area tournament crown.
Sardis opened the game with an early 4-0 lead, but then Boaz settled in and started making shots, taking a 17-10 advantage over the Lions at the end of the first quarter and then a 33-16 lead at halftime.
The Pirates’ offensive showcase was sparked by Jaquan Kelly, who scored 13 points, including three treys, in the first two quarters of action. He finished the game with 17 points to lead all scorers.
However, it would be a tale of two halves.
In the third quarter, Boaz struggled to find the bottom of the net, and Sardis took advantage. The Lions outscored the Pirates 18-8 in the third period to cut the deficit to 41-34 heading into the final quarter of regulation.
During the fourth quarter, Sardis was able to trim the Boaz lead down to as few as six points at multiple times throughout the period, but never could get any closer.
Boaz head coach Cale Black tipped his hat to Sardis, and he also praised his team’s effort and ability to find a way to close out the game.
“In the first half, Sardis came out in zone,” Black said. “We had talked and thought since the last game they might play some zone. Luckily, our kids were focused and we were able to make some outside shots to build up a lead. I thought defensively we were physical with them and took them out of the things they wanted to do.
“Then in the second half, Sardis came out and played us man to man. You’ve got to give them credit; they got up in us a little bit, took us out of some things we wanted to do, got physical with us, and we had some turnovers.
“I think their defense and their aggressiveness sort of got to us a little bit there. But fortunately, we were able to handle the adversity and hang on to pull out the win.”
In addition to Kelly’s 17 points, Chadan Hamilton scored 15 points for the Pirates, including two 3-pointers.
Jakai Hudgins and Andre Kirkland each finished with 5 points. Carson Gable dropped in 4. Judd Oliver and Javius Hudgins scored 3 apiece and Bo Brock scored 2.
Leading Sardis was Eli Morton, who chalked up 16 points. Kason Moore added 10 points. Carson Gillilan and Landon Carroll scored 9 points apiece, and Andrew Felter dropped in 3.
Area championship preview: Douglas vs. Boaz
Looking ahead to Friday night’s matchup, Baugh said he expected “a battle” — as it has been the last two years when the Eagles have fought Boaz for the Area championship.
“I thought they looked really well [against Sardis]. They were hot early, shooting the ball really well,” he said. “Chadan [Hamilton] didn’t dominate the game like he usually does, but he’s their man. If we can cut him down, keep him 15 points or fewer, I think we have a real shot.
“They can shoot the ball really well from outside, but their inside guys played well tonight, too,” Baugh added. “So, it’s really going to be a battle, inside and out.”
Black said what stands out about Douglas is the team’s physicality. And, how Boaz handles their physicality may determine the outcome of the game.
“You’ve got to be physical — you know they’re going to be physical,” he said. “They’re strong and they’re going to crash the glass. What we have to do is try to control the boards and not give them any second chances. They have some good shooters, but when they miss, we have to get rebounds and not allow those second chances.
“We’ve also got to clean up our ball handling and try to get in a better flow offensively,” Black added. “But, Douglas is tough. They earned the right to play at home; it will be tough coming in here, but we’re just glad to have the opportunity with a chance to win it.”
The Class 5A Area Tournament championship is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Friday inside Loyd Berry Gymnasium at Douglas High School.
