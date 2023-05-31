Mechatronics students from Marshall Technical School dominated the robotics competition held at the Alabama SkillsUSA Conference in Mobile, Alabama by winning multiple state championships. The program earned four gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals at the competition which brings together the best career tech students from throughout Alabama.
Asbury High School seniors Jimmy Tucker and Richard Barrios brought home gold medals in the Robotics and Automation Technology competition while Douglas senior Brayan Lopez teamed up with Asbury senior Jordan Jenkins to place first in the Commercial Drone Technology competition. As state champions, the students earned the right to advance to Nationals in June which will be held in Atlanta where they will compete against the best robotics students in the nation.
MTS students Gavin Yother from Albertville High School and Evan Gore from Brindlee Mountain High School also brought home silver medals in the Commercial Drone Technology Competition. Their win meant that Marshall Technical School teams dominated the drone technology competition by winning both first and second place.
Douglas seniors Noah Smith and Raul Moreno brought home silver medals in the Mobile Robotics Technology competition while Asbury seniors Payshence Maddox and Petrona Escobar won bronze medals in the Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) competition.
Mechatronics instructor Trenton Powell knows what it takes to win gold at state. As a Marshall Technical School student, Powell was a state champion in the Robotics and Automation Technology competition. He returned to MTS as an instructor three years ago and he is carrying on the legacy of success with the MTS robotics program established by retired instructor Mr. Glenn Bruce.
Powell said, “These competitions are incredibly challenging and our students worked very hard to prepare. At state you know you will be competing against some amazing students. As an instructor, it is extremely rewarding to see hard work rewarded when your students achieve success. We are now preparing for Nationals in Atlanta and hope to go there and do very well to represent not only Marshall Technical School but also the State of Alabama.”
Powell added, “I am extremely proud of these students and all of the time and effort that they put into their individual competitions. I honestly didn’t expect them to go and show out like they did by winning almost everything. They have exceeded my expectations this year and each and every one of these students are going to go on to do some amazing things.”
Senior Noah Smith plans to attend Wallace State Community College before transferring to the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he plans to major in mechanical engineering. He feels like the experience he gained through the mechatronics program will be invaluable as he continues his pursuits in college. He said, ”We had to build and program a robot that was capable of picking up disks and placing them in scoring zones. We built the robot over the course of 2-3 weeks at Marshall Technical School. It was cool to see other schools and their designs. We also got to see Wallace State compete with their robot which was interesting. I am very interested in working with robots. I would like to be part of a team that is working to advance space exploration.”
Raul Moreno added, “The greatest challenge to the competition was assembling the robot. We learned that we had to stay on schedule so that we would not fall behind. As far as my future career, I am very interested in programming, which is something that we had the opportunity to do with the competition.” Moreno also plans to continue to study mechatronics at Wallace State Community College.
Marshall Technical School Principal Patrick Smith said, “We have some of the very best career tech students and instructors to be found anywhere. I am so very proud of Mr. Powell and his students and the way they represent our school. We are always excited to see students bring home state championship banners. As a principal, I love to see them hanging in our school. It is a daily reminder of the tradition of success we have established through many years of hard work.”
