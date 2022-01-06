This is an opinion column.
A year gone and there’s still little we can say with confidence about what happened at our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sure, everyone’s got their partisan pet theory that either downplays or exaggerates the events of that day, but that’s largely based on media interpretations.
Many initial reports have since been proven wrong or misleading, but the notion that there was a “coup attempt” or an “insurrection” seems more ridiculous now than it did months ago. Even the FBI will admit that.
I can remember in vivid detail the video footage of that day. I kept refreshing my Twitter feed obsessively and was admittedly freaked out at what I saw.
It wasn’t pretty to say the least.
But there’s literally thousands of hours of footage right now that no one has seen, at least no one in public, which is who needs to see it the most.
With a congressional committee and the DOJ ostensibly dedicated to investigating the events of that day, why are there still so many questions left unanswered?
Why were so many people seemingly let into the Capital that day as if on a guided tour?
Why wasn’t security beefed up in preparation for that many people visiting D.C. at once, regardless?
Why didn’t the D.C. mayor mobilize the National Guard?
Who is Ray Epps?
Why have many of those arrested since — over 700 apparently — been treated so badly, especially for what amounts to a misdemeanor in many cases?
Who placed the bombs at other locations in D.C.?
If the attack, storming, riot at the Capital or whatever you want to call it was as cut-and-dry as many would like to think, then these questions should have simple answers, right? Due to this lack of transparency, one has to assume they’re hiding something.
The riot on January 6 has been used by political actors to push political ends, seize more power and spy on American citizens. For those who might have that as their perennial goal, the Capital riot couldn’t have gone better if they had planned in themselves.
Which leads to at least one more question that needs to be answered and it was asked by Rep. Thomas Massie to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland months ago which is exactly how many FBI or other federal agents were on the ground for the events on Jan. 6, 2021.
If the number is more than zero, then the obvious follow-up would be to ask what role did they play in inciting or not stopping the riots that day?
If the answer is zero, that there were no agents, then why not say so? Shut that “crazy right-wing theory” down right now.
It doesn’t matter if there’s some unthinkable good reason for holding out on that information, because if and until we get straight answers to that question and more, we have to assume some level of corruption.
The government gets no presumption of innocence the way we citizens do like in our court system. The government wields such power that it must be held accountable. Any attempts to dodge accountability must be met with harsh suspicion.
Garland did give an update Wednesday on the DOJ’s investigation, so called, but it was little more than hollow, partisan propaganda for people to interpret whichever way suits their agenda.
Instead of letting stuff like this turn us against each other — none of us like what we saw last Jan. 6 — we should hold our suspicious leaders to account, both elected and non, and not let them keep benefiting off of our fear and anger.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
[Editor's note: A different version of this column appears in the Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 weekend edition of The Reporter.]
