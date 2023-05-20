The report of rifle fire could be heard echoing off stone walls in downtown Guntersville Wednesday from a 21-gun salute honoring Marshall County’s fallen law enforcement officers.
State and local officials gathered nearby at the steps of the county courthouse for a memorial service as part of National Police Week and to dedicate a new monument bearing each of the 14 officers’ names.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall opened the event by recounting his time as Marshall County’s District Attorney when Grant Police Chief Verlon LeMaster was killed in the line of duty.
“August 15, 2003, was a normal day at this office. And suddenly I hear lights and sirens racing by the window… Turned out that my friend Verlon LeMaster had been shot,” Marshall said.
“We arrived at that scene in Grant to be able to see a helicopter taking Chief away without realizing that I would never see him again. It was at that moment, two years for me as district attorney in this county, that I truly began to understand law enforcement. Because on that day I saw every agency from every part of this county, every agency from surrounding counties come together to try to make sure that that family was able to receive justice.”
“It is a moment I will never forget. The opportunity to be able to find both of Verlon’s killers guilty in this courthouse is something that will be forever one of the most important cases that I ever handled,” Marshall added.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said he was on the call that Marshall heard that day and that the memorial honoring LeMaster and the other fallen officers was long overdue.
Marshall continued, “My hope and my prayer today is that we don’t add a single name, that we honor the memories of those that are on that monument itself, but as a county that we never have to come together again to be able to honor another one we’ve lost.”
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson thanked the sheriff and other local law enforcement agencies for their dedicated service to the county, and Albertville Police Chief JT Cartee spoke about his late and dear friend Andy Whitten who was shot and later died in 1995.
“I’m 63 years old. It still hurts,” Cartee said, fighting back tears. “You don’t ever get over it. It still hurts. I love Andy, and I love you all, and I’m thankful for this [monument]. It means a lot to me.”
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos and Blue Knight member Patrick Lenhart listed the 14 fallen officers whose names will be inscribed on the memorial: Constable James S. Childress, Chief of Police John M. “Mood” Dooley, Deputy Sheriff John L. Campbell, Deputy Sheriff Norris R. Scarbrough, Night Policeman William Richard Coleman, Chief of Police Leonard J. Floyd, Sheriff E.M. Boyles, Chief Deputy Sheriff Washington May Bennett, Deputy Sheriff Lendon “Junior” Higgins, Jr., Deputy Sheriff Olen O’neal Kennamer, Sergeant Herbert Keith McKelvy, Detective Ernest Andrew Whitten, Chief of Police Verlon LeMaster, Jr., and Police Officer Maylond Thompson Bishop Jr.
Following a somber bagpipe performance and the 21-gun salute, several law enforcement officials threw out a ceremonial shovel of dirt to break ground where the new memorial will soon be installed.
