A former assistant chief of the Hebron Fire Department is in jail facing serious drug charges.
During a press conference Thursday morning, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Danny Ray Bearden, 55, was arrested Feb. 8 at his home at 887 Walker Road, Grant, and charged with drug trafficking.
“One Feb. 8, our drug task force executed a warrant in Grant late in the afternoon,” Sims said.
“While they were there, they recovered 1 pound of methamphetamines and three firearms.”
Bearden has prior convictions from 2008 for second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance.
Sims said Bearden is not on parole or probation at this time.
“This is an ongoing investigation at this time,” Sims said. “More charges may be filed.
“We will also be reaching out to our federal partners to see if this case qualifies for federal prosecution.”
Sims said the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office investigators and Sheriff’s Office new K-9 unit executed the warrant with Grant Police.
“The Marshall County Drug Task Force is comprised of agents from each police department in Marshall County,” Sims said. “We now have nine agents in total: one from the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office; two from the Albertville Police Department; one from Boaz PD; two from Guntersville PD; and three from the Sheriff’s Office.
“Of those agents, seven are members of the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force, one with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency task force, and one with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force.”
Sims said the case stemmed from tips and complaints from the public.
“We take each and every tip provided by the public very seriously,” Sims said. “Sometimes, it can take time to get a case going. We have to have probable cause. This case came together over the course of a six-month investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.