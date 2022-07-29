Sgt. Seth Benefield hopes to make his new K-9 partner, Borik, a big part of the Boaz community.
Borik joins Vixen, handled by Patrolman Skylar Kennedy, on the Boaz Police Force to provide tracking, narcotic and apprehension services to area departments.
Part-time Boaz Police Officer Ray Cumby donated a black lab to the city while Councilman Josh Greer donated a Belgian Malinois.
About Borik
“I have always had work dogs and I’m just a big dog guy,” Bennefield said. “When I was serving with the Attalla Police Department, I saw how much they used their K-9. I saw the need here in our community and decided to put in for the job.”
Benefield and Borik trained for months. Borik, a black Labrador donated by Ray Cumby, was sent to a special school for more than three months, while Benefield participated in a mix of online and in-person training with Borik.
“Borik is a trained tracking dog,” he said. “He will find missing Alzheimer’s patients, autistic people and the elderly who may have wandered away.”
Benefield has a 9-year-old nephew with autism who is mostly non-verbal.
“The only thing out there to help him if he wanders away is a bracelet system,” Benefield said. “But that is technology. Technology can break.
“With Borik, we can send him out and he will find the child. In fact, Borik tracked a dementia patient yesterday.”
Borik is also trained to search for illegal and controlled narcotics and to track “the bad guy,” Benefield said.
Benefield said he served nine years in the U.S. Army and has been provided a bulletproof vest for Borik from Spike’s K-9 Fund.
“I really appreciate that,” he said.
Borik is part of Benefield’s family, living with Benefield, his wife, Jessi, daughter, Avery, 9, and son, Grayson, 5.
“It’s been really cool having Borik in our lives,” Benefield said. “We are working right now to acclimate Borik to being around people. He’s great with adults … they’ve been the ones raising him to this point. He’ve never really been around children.
“We are hopeful we will be able to bring Borik to schools and do some public relations events at churches and clubs. But we want to do it when Borik is capable.”
About Vixen
Patrolman Skylar Kennedy calls Vixen, a Belgian Malinois, a dual-purpose police dog.
Vixen is highly trained in criminal apprehension, tracking and narcotics identification.
She has a completely different and more aggressive temperament than Borik, Kennedy said, making her a better apprehension dog, but not approachable.
“When you see us out in public, do not approach a K-9 police dog,” he said.
“They are trained to protect their officer partner. If they see you approach, their automatic response is to expect you are going to hurt the officer or handler.
“You really need to watch out.”
Kennedy had served as a K-9 officers with the Snead Police Department for four years.
“I really enjoyed my work,” he said. “K-9s are good assets to have in a police department for the community.”
Because he was already a certified K-9 handler, Kennedy trained with Vixen for about a week before the pair began patrols together.
Kennedy said Vixen lives with him and his wife, Jerica.
“There are other dogs in our house,” he said. “Vixen does well with the other dogs but doesn’t do well around other dogs or other people yet.”
Being neighborly
Both Vixen and Borik are available to provide mutual aid to surrounding departments when needed.
“We’ll go to Marshall and Blount counties, Snead, wherever we are needed,” Kennedy said. “I have an open-door policy. Anyone can call us asking for help.”
The Albertville Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office have K-9 units available to assist agencies as well.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said having two police dogs within the department is a huge asset.
“It is extremely important for us to have K-9 officers,” he said. “We utilize them for narcotics and tracking purposes. They are very important in the event of a foot chase.
“They are a great tool to have.”
Kennedy said plans are in the works to add two more dogs to the force in the future.
