A preliminary hearing has been set for an Albertville woman who is accused of shooting and killing her husband last month.
The court hearing is set to be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.
53-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested the night of Jan. 13 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Douglas Police responded to a call of shots fired at the home on Johnson Drive.
Authorities found Christopher Alan Wright outside of the home suffering from several gunshot wounds. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Christopher Alan Wright was married to the suspect. Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Kathy Wright was picked up at a different location that where the victim’s body was found.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science have been assisting in the investigation.
Wright faces a charge of intentional murder. Bond was set at $200,000.
