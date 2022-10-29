BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Prattville Christian edged Geraldine 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 15-13 in a hard-fought quarterfinal match Wednesday in the Class 3A Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Prattville Christian built a big lead in the winner-take-all fifth set and hung on for the victory. Hannah Jones led the Panthers (36-19), coached by Kaylon Cantrell, with 22 kills and two aces. Coco Thomas added nine kills, Sally Swindall had eight kills and Baylee Rogers delivered 40 assists.
Geraldine (32-17), coached by Renee Bearden, got 20 kills and five blocks from Brooklyn Hall and 12 kills and two blocks from Kaleigh Butler. Zoey Faulkner contributed 24 assists, two aces and five digs, and Emma Baker had 18 assists and four digs.
Prattville Christian beat Plainview 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22 in Thursday’s finals. Tournament MVP Jones tallied 30 kills as the Panthers claimed their first AHSAA volleyball championship. PCA won the Class 3A girls basketball titles in 2021 and 2022.
Plainview (63-12), which reached the 3A State finals in 2020, defeated the Panthers earlier this season. Jocelyn Hatfield led the Bears with 12 kills and Saydi Jackson added 10 on Thursday.
CLASS 2A
Fyffe falls to Bayshore: Bayshore Christian of Fairhope defeated Fyffe 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 in Tuesday’s 2A State quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles were paced by Ashlyn Whiteside, who had 15 kills, 12 digs and four service aces. Bayshore also got strong performances from Katherine Lockridge and Molly Parker, who had seven and six kills, respectively.
Fyffe (21-28), coached by Avery Collins, was led by senior Kirby Coots’ seven kills and four blocks. Emma Twilley added five kills and 12 digs, and Livia Cowart had six digs and 11 assists.
CLASS 5A
Arab reaches finals for first time: Senior Meg Paparella opened strong with six of her match-high 19 kills in the first set as Westminster Christian downed a fierce Arab team 25-23, 26-24, 25-13 to claim the AHSAA 2022 Class 5A State volleyball championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday.
It was the second State title in a row for the Wildcats. Westminster (47-9) won the 4A crown in 2021.
Paparella, who was named the Class 5A tourney most valuable player, closed with nine digs. Callie Tanielu added 13 kills and five digs, and setter Paislee Shelton distributed 34 assists. Brianna Tinsley also served three aces.
Arab (49-14) was playing in the school’s first-ever State volleyball championship match.
The Lady Knights of Coach Amy Hudson played toe-to-toe with the Wildcats in the first set but found themselves down 21-10 in the second set. Arab then reeled off nine straight points to cut the margin to 21-19. Westminster persevered the rally to win 26-24 and fought off another Arab rally in the final set to claim the title.
Laney Kelley had 16 kills and Karli Walker had eight for Arab. Setter Amy McFerrin had 37 assists, Sami Kate Hudson had a match-high 13 digs and Sydney Ferguson served two aces.
McFerrin and Kelley represented Arab on the all-tournament squad.
