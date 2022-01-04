Martha Jean Terrel York
April 6th 1936 – December 31st 2021
Verily I say unto you, Wheresoever this gospel shall be preached in the whole world, there shall also this, that this woman hath done, be told for a memorial of her.
Matthew 26:13
Mrs. Jean Terrell York, age 85 of Boaz Alabama, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Diverscare of Boaz.
Service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the McRae Chapel. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. York was born in Alabama on April 6, 1936, to Andy Culbert “Cub” and Bertha Harris Terrell. She was the oldest of three children. She began her schooling in a small school room in Asbury, and later graduated from Albertville High School. She immediately pursued a degree in Education from Snead Community College and Jacksonville State University. She went on to complete a Masters program in Religious Studies at Covington Theological Seminary, and received a Doctorate of Religious Education from Bethany Theological Seminary.
Jean met her husband, Hershel Jay York, at DAR high school at after school activities. They fell in love and were married on March 3, 1958 and moved to Germany where Hershel was stationed during his service in the United States Army.
Jean lived a full and energetic life. She had the love of her family, her friends, her church and her community. She was a minister’s wife, a Christian educator dedicated to sharing her love for Christ with young people, an active member of the church volunteering as a Sunday school teacher, a children’s church minister, a church bus captain, as well as being a summer camp counselor/chaperone. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Boaz, and Beth Haven Baptist Church in Crossville.
Jean enjoyed working with flowers, spending time at flea markets, trade day, auctions, yard sales, riding motorcycles, camp outings, skate parties, basketball games, and especially attending the ACE State and National Convention. She has been recognized and honored for her many accomplishments throughout her life, but being awarded as the Outstanding Teacher by the State of Alabama and the Accelerated Christian Education System in 1980 was a crowning achievement to her.
Mrs. York is survived by her husband, Jay York, of Boaz; sons, Michael York and Sherri, of Rainsville, Jason York and Heather, of Georgia; daughter, Sandy Greer and Terry Powell, of Guntersville; six grandchildren, Coby Greer, Meagan Bryant, Jake York, Blake York, Breanna Kopp, and Bo York; seven great-grandchildren, Major Bryant, Max Bryant, Bo Bryant, Ellie York, Wyatt York, Madelyn Kopp and Sawyer York; and sister, Gail Terrell Painter, of Crossville. She was preceded in death by her parents: “Cub” and Bertha Terrell and brother, Jimmy Terrell.
Pallbearers will be Joey Dalrymple, Steve Miller, Thad Brooks, Jonathan Campbell, Stephen Putnam, and Michael Woodard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike York, Jason York, Jake York, Coby Greer, Dustin Bryant and Terry Powell.
Michael Hudson Dudley
Guntersville
Michael Hudson Dudley, 60, of Guntersville, died Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.
The family will hold private funeral services. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Nellie Ruth Crane
Geraldine
Nellie Ruth Crane, 92, of Alabama Highway 227, Geraldine, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Crane is survived by her husband, Austin Lee Crane, of Geraldine; sons, Richard Lee Crane, of Gadsden, Steve Crane and Mark Crane, both of Geraldine; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Ina McMeekin, of Gadsden.
Donald Richard Ogle
Albertville
Donald Richard Ogle, 62, of Albertville, died Dec. 29, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Jan. 2, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tom Ogle officiating. Burial was in Spry Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include his daughters, Windy Silas and Tiffany Samples; son, Josh Samples; sisters, Sandra Sue Whitaker and Ann Ogle; brothers, Tom Ogle and Paul Ogle; and five grandchildren.
Angela Vibbart
Indianapolis, Ind.
Angela Bradley Vibbart, 42, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She was born on Sept. 3, 1979, to Doris and Kenneth Bradley, of Albertville.
Angie is survived by her husband, Gregory Vibbart; her daughters, Laura and Lisa Vibbart; her son, Timothy “TJ” Bradley; sisters, Sherry Rios and Lynn Buchanon; and brothers, Tim McDonald and Jeff Bradley.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Doris Bradley.
Visitation will be at Indiana Funeral Care, Greenwood Chapel, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
Larry Dale Bryant
Boaz
Larry Dale Bryant, 77, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy Bryant Royal (Chris) and Susan Bryant Baudy (Michael); and two granddaughters.
His funeral service was Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth and Rev. Max Roden officiated. Eulogy was given by Terry Stephens. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family has requested flowers or donations to Sardis Baptist Church - Children’s Church.
Lois Ann Matthews
Albertville
Lois Ann Matthews, 76, of Albertville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at White Oak Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Gary Smith Jr., Rev. Paul Trussell officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Matthews is survived by her children, Laura Bryan (Randy), Rose Founty (Johnny), Sherry Drake (Theron), John Matthews (Evelyn), and Chris Matthews (Tammy); 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Steve Ogle, Kathy Claborn, Neil Ogle, Cindy Kirkland, and Paul Ogle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Randy Duncan
Boaz
Randy Duncan, 65, of Boaz, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church, with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth and Rev. Zac Goforth officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Duncan; children, Jeremy Duncan (Karyn), Chris Goosby (Jennifer), and Lee Goosby (Taunnya); seven grandchildren; brothers, Joe Duncan and Johnny Duncan; sister, Debra Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Teresa J. Day
Albertville
Teresa J. Day, 60, of Albertville, died Dec. 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lonnie Craft officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Tiffany Martin; son, Jordan Chandler (Brittany); sisters, Tabitha Glover, Lisa Taylor, Markitta Bearden and Kathy Johnson; a brother, Jimmy Glover; and four grandchildren.
Wilford Dan Kirtland
Rainsville
Wilford Dan Kirtland, 80, of Rainsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hales Kirtland, of Rainsville; son, Johnathan Daniel Kirtland (Misty Peck Kirtland) of Rainsville; daughter, Michelle Kirtland Rice, of Ransville; sisters, Euanice Conort, of Marietta, Dixie Ramirez, of Indiana, and Judy Myers, of Guntersville; and one grandchild.
Thomas Blaine Rhodes
Albertville
Thomas Blaine Rhodes, 24, of Albertville, died Jan. 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Bradley Walls and Dustin Taylor officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Thomas Rhodes (Casey) and Christy Rains (Jarrod); brothers, Logan Rhodes, Cameron Rhodes, Brody Rhodes and Parker Rains; and grandparents, Kennith Rhodes (Linda) and Roy Walls (Joyce).
Meredith Barnes Washburn
Boaz
Mrs. Meredith Barnes Washburn, 41, of Boaz, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Chapel with Dr. Aaron Johnson officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Washburn is survived by her husband, Chris Washburn, of Boaz; son, Connor Washburn, of Boaz; daughter, Lainey Rose Washburn, of Boaz; parents, Tyler Barnes, Jr. and Marie Barnes, of Rainbow City; brother, Trey Barnes, of Rainbow City; sister and brother-in-law, Amy Barnes Crowe and Brad, of Trussville; and two nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Marshall Medical Centers Cancer Center.
Truman Travis James
Albertville
Mr. Truman Travis James, 73, of Albertville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Jon Henderson and Bro. Kerry Harbison officiating. Interment was in the Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mr. James is survived by his wife, Sheila Snider James; daughters, Carrie James and Andrea James; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Wendy James; stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Lorrie and J.D. Wilson, Tracie and Sam Roden, and Magon and Wes Canady; stepson, Eric Snider; brother and sister-in-law, Mackie and Gail James; sister, Jacquelyn Wade; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several extended family members.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.