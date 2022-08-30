While the first two weeks of the season brought excitement and drama in the form of a new season beginning, and rivalry games between local rivals, the playoff fate of our area teams now begins as the first week of region games opens.
Heading into the third week of games, four undefeated teams remain, while three teams are still searching for their first victory of the season.
This week, six of the area’s 10 teams are in action are at home, while one team takes its open week due to a seven-team region.
Brindlee Mountain (1-1) at Asbury (0-2), Thursday
Two teams who moved to a new region open region play against each other, with Asbury seeking its first win of the year, and Brindlee Mountain seeking its first multi-win season since 2014.
After putting up over 40 points in a Week 0 loss to Gaston, the Rams are looking to get back on track after getting blanked at Ider last week, 28-0.
Brindlee Mountain opened with a 26-20 win over Cherokee, then fell at home in a nailbiter to Elkmont last week, 20-16.
Asbury is undefeated against Brindlee Mountain, going 4-0 including a 36-30 victory in last season’s game.
Albertville (1-1) at Florence (0-2)
The Aggies make their longest road trip of the season to take on the Falcons, and are looking to build of last week’s win over Boaz. In that victory, the Aggies racked up 470 yards of offense, and their 41 points were their most under Chip English. Andy Howard passed for 317 yards and four scores in the victory.
Florence sits at 0-2 but has fallen to a pair of tough 6A teams in Pinson Valley and Muscle Shoals. The Falcons are breaking in a new coach in Kenny Morson.
The Aggies and Falcons are even in the all-time series, 2-2, with the Falcons taking last season’s game in Albertville by a 38-11 final, in a game that was 7-3 at halftime before Florence pulled away in the second half.
Crossville (0-2) at Guntersville (2-0)
Crossville ends a three-game road trip to open the season with its toughest opponent, and looking to get into the win column after dropping a 33-7 decision to neighboring Collinsville on Saturday.
Guntersville has opened on fire in its two games, racking up 55 points in a shutout win over Lawrence County last week, the 100th victory of head coach Lance Reese’s career. Guntersville has conceded just seven points in the first two games.
The Wildcats have dominated the all-time series between the two schools, leading 11-1, including a 58-0 victory last season.
Douglas (2-0) at Arab (2-0)
A matchup of unbeatens will be a big test for both the Eagles and Knights, with the winner possibly staking an early claim for a home playoff berth.
Douglas looks to start 3-0 for the third-straight season after crushing Marshall County foe DAR last week, 56-7. In their two games to open the season, Douglas has outscored opponents 93-14.
Arab has been equally impressive, picking up two road wins, rolling past Brewer last week by a 35-0 final. In its two wins, Arab has outscored its opponents 82-14.
Arab has won the only two meetings between the two schools, with the most recent game back in 2017, a 43-20 win for the Knights.
Scottsboro (1-1) at Boaz (0-2)
The Pirates enter region play at 0-2 for the first time since the 2019 season, and are looking to get things back on track after seeing Albertville rally in the fourth quarter in a 41-30 defeat last week.
The defense has struggled early, giving up 68 points in the two losses, while the offense found its stride last week, totaling nearly 360 yards of offense and getting two passing touchdowns from Tyler Pierce.
Scottsboro enters at 1-1 after picking up a road win last week at North Jackson, 28-17 over the 4A Chiefs. The Wildcats are in their second season under coach Cris Bell after going 3-7 a season ago.
Scottsboro leads the series between the two teams, 18-7, with the last game a Wildcat win in 2017 by a 30-14 final.
North Sand Mountain (0-2) at Fyffe (1-0)
The top-ranked team in 2A proved why in its opening game last week, as the Red Devils put the clamps on rival Geraldine in a 34-6 win. In that win, Fyffe’s Logan Anderson totaled 186 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while the defense posted five sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a safety.
North Sand Mountain has struggled to find stops in its two losses, giving up 45 and 50 points in losses to Valley Head and Dade County (GA).
Fyffe has dominated the all-time series between the two, leading 22-3, taking last season’s non-region game by a 42-14 final.
Geraldine (1-1) at Plainview (0-1)
Make it back-to-back DeKalb County rivalry games for the Bulldogs, who make the short trip up Highway 75 to take on the Bears in the 3A Region 6 opener.
Geraldine looks to rebound after last week’s lost to rival Fyffe, where the offense struggled to find momentum throughout the game.
Plainview will have had two weeks to prepare for the Bulldogs, falling at Priceville by a 20-8 final in Week 0, then taking its open week last week. The Bears are coached by Dale Pruitt, who is in his third stint as the team’s head coach.
Geraldine took last season’s game in a 26-20 thriller, but Plainview leads the series, 27-18-2.
Pleasant Valley (1-0) at West End (2-0)
With a win Friday, the Patriots would start 3-0 for the first time since the 1998 season, when the Patriots went 9-2 on their way to a 6-0 start. West End’s defense shined last week against rival Susan Moore in a 24-0 win, that saw the Patriots pull away with 17 fourth quarter points.
Pleasant Valley opened its season last week with a 34-15 win over Donoho to equal their win total from a season ago.
West End picked up a 39-14 win in last seasons game, and leads the all-time series by a 12-4 margin.
Cahawba at Marshall Christian (1-0), Thursday 6 p.m.
The Stallions look to move to 2-0 after a thrilling 25-24 win over defending ACAA 6-Man state champion Clay County last Thursday, scoring the winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.
Andy Korsmo and Nathan Felton each rushed for two touchdowns in the win. The Stallions play their home games at Alumni Field at Guntersville Elementary.
