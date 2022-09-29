A two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, has claimed the life of an Arab woman.
Alabama State Troopers report Madeline G. Roberson, 28, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the rear of a 1998 Mack dump truck driven by Jacoris Thompson, 31, of Huntsville. Roberson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama 69 near the 276 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Guntersville, in Marshall County.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office responded to Alabama 69 on Georgia Mountain at approximately 8 a.m. in reference to a two-vehicle accident in which a female was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident forced the closure of the roadway for approximately four hours while the accident was investigated, and the scene cleared.
