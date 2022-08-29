The youngest Albertville City Schools students will take the stage Sept. 1 and 3 to perform perform Disney’s "Jungle Book Kids" at Albertville Fine Arts Center. Public shows begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, and Saturday. Saturday also features a 10 a.m. matinee.
Directed by Kelleybrooke Brown, this 30 minute show is perfect for the youngest audiences. The cast features 29 Kindergarten through 2nd grade students from Albertville City Schools. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or online ahead of time at www.givebutter.com/atjunglebook.
“It’s our first adventure with the youngest actors of Aggie Theatre exclusively featured. We are thrilled to see these kids take the stage,” said Diretor Kelleybrooke Brown.
Adapted from Disney's beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling, the “man cub” Mowgli, bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human.
Aggie Theatre is an extracurricular activity available for all students in Albertville City Schools. Production costs are provided by the Albertville City Schools Foundation.
