MONTGOMERY – North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys and Girls basketball competition have been selected.
The four 15-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) on Wednesday.
Guntersville star Tazi Harris, a 6-foot-2 post player, will play for the North girls. The game will be during All-Star Week from July 17-22 in Montgomery.
Coaches for the North girls are Blake Prestage of Rogers and Crosby Morrison of Pelham.
All-Star basketball competition will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North won both games last summer. The North girls won 75-52 to improve to 22-3 in the series, and the North boys won 101-91 and holds a 50-29 edge in the series.
