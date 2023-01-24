GLENCOE — The Sardis varsity girls basketball team achieved history last season by winning its first Etowah County Tournament championship.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Class 5A, No. 8 Lady Lions won back-to-back Etowah County titles for the first time.
“We were the four seed going into this tournament due to the way we seed based off county record,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “On Monday, we played No. 5 seed Hokes Bluff; on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Southside; and Friday, No. 2 seed Glencoe.
“Our JV also won the county championship, and that gave us the county sweep in girls basketball. We won all four divisions, including seventh girls, eighth girls, JV girls and varsity girls. That’s a huge accomplishment for our school, community and program.”
Sardis 53,
Hokes Bluff 29
The Lady Lions outscored Hokes Bluff 18-2 in the second quarter, turning a close quarterfinal game into a runaway.
Sardis led 13-4, 31-6 and 42-15 at the quarter breaks.
“Our defensive pressure gave them problems in the first half, and we were able to force several turnovers that led to easy buckets,” Cullom said.
“Kytha Edwards shot the ball really well and helped us build a big halftime lead. She scored 11 of her 16 points in the first half. She also had six steals.”
Jayda Lacks collected eight points and eight rebounds, and Kaylen Wallace closed with seven points and eight boards. Gisel Mendez chipped in eight points.
Kayla Traylor led Hokes Bluff with 13 points.
Sardis 50,
Southside 48
The Lady Lions owned leads of 15-8, 29-19 and 35-33 at the quarter breaks in a semifinal matchup whose outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
“This game was a flat-out war,” Cullom said. “Southside has a really good team, and we knew it would be a 32-minute battle.
“We played really well offensively in the first half and were able to get some good looks and convert them against their pressure defense. We also forced several key turnovers in the first half to help us get some easy transition buckets.
“We had a 13-point lead until right before the half, when Sara Kate Yancey made a big 3-pointer in transition for Southside, giving them some momentum going into the third quarter.
“They outscored us 14-6 in that third quarter, which is what made this game so close. We lost to them at home back in December because of a bad third quarter, and it almost cost us again in this game.”
The fourth quarter went back and forth and was decided on the free-throw line.
“Sidney Rutledge made two huge ones with less than a minute on the clock to tie the game [48-48], and ultimately this game came down to the last play,” Cullom said.
“We inbounded the ball from the sideline with 3.5 seconds left, and the play we drew up was to get the ball in Kytha Edwards’ hands and let her make a play for us, with Jayda Lacks cutting to the basket.”
Edwards found Lacks, who was fouled in the act of shooting with four-tenths of a second on the clock. She made both free throws to give Sardis the thrilling win.
“It was an awesome game in a great atmosphere,” Cullom said. “Our fans always travel so well, and they helped make a difference in this game.”
A trio of Lady Lions scored in double figures, paced by Edwards with 12. Caroline Johnson and Wallace both netted 11, and Lacks closed with eight points and eight rebounds.
Southside’s Madison Shaw scored a game-high 16 points.
Sardis 74,
Glencoe 38
The Lady Lions hammered tournament host Glencoe in the championship game, setting a record for most points scored in a varsity girls tournament final.
Sardis enjoyed advantages of 21-12, 34-20 and 51-30 at the breaks.
“We came out with a chip on our shoulder in this game and wanted to prove that we belonged in the championship game,” Cullom said.
“Caroline Johnson started the game with a 3-pointer that ended up leading to a 7-0 run to start the game, and we never looked back.”
Johnson went on to score 22 points and grab eight rebounds.
“Caroline’s as clutch of a player as you will see,” Cullom said. “This is the third year in a row she’s had a huge county championship game — she just loves the big moment.”
Lacks posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Wallace scored 10, Rutledge nine, Grace Harris six and Edwards five.
“Glencoe has one of the best players in the county in Jaxson Sizemore, and she showed out Friday night, scoring a game-high 26 points,” Cullom said. “We didn’t do a good job of defending her, but we didn’t let any of her teammates get many looks.
“We had a really good week and played really well as a team. Our defensive pressure was key in all three of these wins. We came in as the underdogs in this tournament, and I think that allowed us to play more freely and less stressed.
“We had three players that really could’ve been named MVP of this tournament. Edwards, Lacks, and Johnson all had a great tournament. Edwards was ultimately chosen as the MVP, and Lacks, Johnson and Wallace joined her on the All-County team.”
