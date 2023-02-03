Blake Farmer knows all about helping the public.
He spent 14 years as a Boaz fire fighter. He’s served as project manager for the Marshall County Heavy Rescue Team. All this training made him a natural candidate for the Emergency Management Agency director’s position.
“This job is a challenge,” he said of his new position as EMA director.
“It’s a different challenge from what I was used to.”
The heavy rescue team is part of the Alabama mutual aid system, responding to natural disasters locally or statewide. They provide specialized equipment to allow workers to search for victims pinned under debris or collapsed buildings, search and rescue operations and a water search component.
“My work with the heavy rescue team is how I came into EMA work,” he said. “I was working disasters and working to make sure all the paperwork to get our money back was taken care of and all up to date.”
Farmer replaced Anita McBurnett who died in January following an illness.
She had been the EMA director for Marshall County for more than 20 years.
Farmer said McBurnett approached him, asking if he had ever considered applying for the EMA director’s position. He hadn’t, but she approached him again, and he agreed to apply.
“She had faith in me,” Farmer said. “Commission Chairman James Hutcheson fought hard for me. He wanted me for this position, and he fought hard for me. He had the backing of the other commissioners as well to make that happen.”
The Emergency Management Agency’s function is to plan for the worst and be prepared for any eventuality, including how to handle an influx of volunteers.
“We work with cities, preplanning and looking at where to set up an Emergency Operations Center and how to handle any mass casualties and where to stage the mass of people coming to help, be it at the recreation center or a school or whatever,” he said.
“We work with schools so if we have bad weather, we can get them as much information as possible to make the vest decision to keep children and staff safe, be it keep school in session or let out early.
“We work with healthcare facilities planning how to handle any type of problems there.
“We are also the county seat and are the point of contact for the Department of Homeland Security for the county. We handle applying for grants and reporting back for reporting purposes.”
Farmer said some of the immediate tasks on his to-do list include taking an inventory of what equipment and services the EMA has and what needs to be updated. He said they are also installing a new mass notification system for bad weather.
“We are truly blessed to have had someone like Anita (McBurnett) working here as long as she did,” Farmer said. “She worked so hard to make our EMA what it is today. There are counties out there that don’t have an EMA or an EMA anywhere near what we have.”
He said the new position is similar to firefighting in that it is a 24/7 job.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “Do I miss the hustle and bustle of the fire department? Sure I do. But the EMA director job is 24/7, 365 days a year.
“We respond to spills, bad weather incidents, tornadoes and all the specialty calls.
“A lot of people really don’t know what we do here at EMA until disaster strikes and then they see all these people show up.”
Farmer urged county residents to log onto the EMA website to register their storm shelters in advance of severe weather season.
He also reminded residents the annual severe weather preparadness week is Feb. 5-11 and his office will be posting tips and information on the EMA Facebook page all week.
Additionally, Severe Weather Tax Free Weekend in Alabama is slated for Feb. 24-26. During that weekend, bad weather supplies will be sold free of state sales tax.
Supplies costing $60 or less such as batteries, NOAA weather radios, self-powered lights, tarps, plastic sheeting, drop cloths, duct tape, plywood, non-electric food storage coolers, non-electric can openers, artificial ice packs, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, among other items, are included in the tax-free sale.
Generators and power cords valued at $1,000 or less are also covered.
Not included in the sale are auto and boat batteries and coin batteries.
