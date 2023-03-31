ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity softball team knocked off Marshall County rival Arab 9-3 on Thursday afternoon at Sheldon Elmore Park.
A three-run third inning gave the Knights a 3-1 advantage, but the Aggies responded with a run in the bottom of the third and then pushed across two in their half of the fourth to grab the lead.
Albertville put the game out of reach with a five-run fifth, which extended their margin to 9-3. Caroline Cochran, Ella Smart, Molly Morrison and Riannah Alford all drove in runs for the Aggies during the inning.
Morrison batted 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Alivia Hasty closed 2-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI, and Smart went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and one RBI.
Cochran finished 1-for-2 with three runs and one RBI, and Alford was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Adison Pierce and Anna Mullinax both batted 1-for-3 with one run, and Lexi Clines went 1-for-4 with a double.
Raylee Craven contributed an RBI.
Pierce was the winning pitcher. She scattered nine hits and allowed no earned runs and no walks. She struck out one.
The Aggies return to the field Tuesday, April 4 when they host Sparkman in a Class 7A, Area 7 matchup at 4:30 p.m.
Albertville welcomes Scottsboro on Thursday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m.
