An influx of swimmers for the ARPA District II Swim and Dive Meet in July have forced the closure of the city’s rec center pools to the public.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, council members discussed the need to close the pools due to hundreds of swimmers participating in the meet who will need access to both the natatorium and outdoor pool as well as conference rooms. The meet will be July 7-9.
Park and Recreation Director Sonja Hard said the rec center’s outdoor pool will be open normal hours July 7 but will be closed to the public July 8 and 9. Normal hours will resume July 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The natatorium will be closed to the public July 7-9 for the swim meet and will resume normal hours July 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The gym and conference rooms will be closed to the public July 7-9. The rec center’s walking track will remain open to the public, but users should expect substantial crowds those days with swimmers, their families and vendors.
Old Mill Park will be open normal hours during the swim meet. The park will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the splash pad open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hard reminded councilmen the pools will be closed July 3 and 4 for the holiday.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Learned security cameras will be replaced and upgraded at the city’s cemetery. Mayor David Dyar said seven old cameras will be replaced and six additional cameras will be installed to provide better security at the cemetery. Dyar said even more cameras may be installed in the near future.
• Scheduled a hearing on July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center to hear a request from Milton F. Duke for a zoning change from R-1 (Low Density Detached Residential District, R-2 (Medium Density Detached Residential District) to B-3 (General Business District). The property is located at 717 E. Mann Ave. The property owner would like to build a climate controlled self-storage facility on the site.
• Approved payment of $245,155 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing acquisition and transfer of property for public road purposes. The resolution addresses a problem with Fuller Road, which was partially built on land out of alignment with the road. The resolution makes adjustments to the surrounding property to fix the right-of-way issues.
• Adopted a resolution adopting a Title VI program. The resolution prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. The Senior Center Director will serve as the Title VI coordinator.
• The next Boaz City Council meeting will be July 11 at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center.
