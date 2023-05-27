SARDIS CITY — Caroline Johnson walked across the stage Thursday night at Sardis Stadium and received her diploma, dropping the curtain on her amazing career as a Sardis Lion student-athlete.
The valedictorian of the class of 2023, Caroline starred in volleyball, basketball and tennis for the Lions. Last November, she became Sardis’ first winner on the state level of the Heisman High School Scholarship.
In basketball, her performance helped the Lions’ girls program win back-to-back Etowah County and area tournament championships for the first time. During her junior season, Sardis made its first appearance in the Elite Eight.
“Around seventh or eighth grade, they were all probably equal,” Caroline said. “I used to like basketball probably more, but as I kept playing tennis, I’ve had more fun playing it. It just makes more sense to play tennis.”
Amanda Johnson is Caroline’s mother and Sardis’ head coach, and she helped develop Caroline’s career and her love of the game.
On May 4, Caroline signed a letter of intent to play tennis for the University of Mobile during a ceremony in a SHS library packed with family, friends and teammates there to celebrate her accomplishment.
“It’s just really special seeing everybody here that supported me along the way. It made me real emotional,” Caroline said.
Caroline entered the Lions’ starting lineup as a seventh grader and moved to No. 1 singles as a freshman in 2020, a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s the only tennis player in Sardis history with more than 100 wins in both singles and doubles, as she finished her career with 112 singles victories and 112 doubles victories.
She only lost five regular season singles matches in six years of high school competition (the total excludes tournaments such as section and state).
Birmingham-Southern College was the front runner for the next stop in Caroline’s career until financial difficulties threatened to close the college’s doors.
“I was pretty set on Birmingham-Southern but then they had that issue, so then I went down to Mobile just to look to have a backup and I fell in love with it,” she said. “I like the coach and all the players … they’re all nice.
“The coach told me I would for sure get to play somewhere in their lineup, so we’ll see when I get down there and play against some of the players.”
Caroline is following in her mom’s footsteps, as Amanda played tennis for the University of Mobile in the 1990s.
“She was just praying for God to give her a clear path,” Amanda said.
“We went and toured the school and she met the coach, she liked him, and met the team, and she liked them, and she got a peace about it and said this is where I think I’m supposed to be. She loves the Birmingham-Southern coaches, so it was a hard decision.”
Caroline has chosen a pre-med major, and Mobile features an excellent science program. Her father, Dr. Evan Johnson, is a family medicine specialist.
“That will work out well for her,” Amanda said. “We’re excited. Of course, I want to keep her here.
“I know how much time she’s put into it and how hard she’s worked. She’s prayed a lot about what to do. I think since she’s never focused just on tennis, I think she wants to go and try, at least for a year or two, and see if her game will escalate and I think it will.”
Caroline is going to miss playing for her mother and wearing a Sardis uniform.
“I play with half my cousins and my mom, so it’s just been really close, and it’ll be hard to leave them all,” she said.
Amanda recalled when Caroline was a seventh grader, her private coach in Birmingham said, “she’s got it,” and he recommended she devote herself to tennis, including playing weekend tournaments.
“We talked to her and said this is your decision. We’re not living through you,” Amanda said. “I said pray about it for two weeks and then we’ll talk, and she prayed about it and she came back and said, ‘I want to play with my teams. I want to play with my friends. I want to enjoy high school.’ And I said that’s what we’ll do. Most kids don’t go on to play professional sports anyway, and you don’t get the memories back.
“Sometimes there’s a bigger purpose than being on that team and just playing that sport. It’s for them to be a friend and to be a teammate and to share Christ with other girls and to live it out in front of them, and that’s what we’ve always told Caroline.
“I think she’s impacted each of the sports she’s played in that way as well. She just loves people and loves her teammates and never complains.
“Just the fact that she’s playing is amazing with her feet issues. She just plays through.”
Amanda said the best part of Caroline’s game is how coachable she is.
“She lacks some footwork because of her feet, so we have to kind of disguise that in some of our things,” Amanda said. “We have to disguise that in the way she plays. For that reason, she’s become a really heavy hitter.
“She can’t stay out there for four hours and play a match. She’s got to put the ball away, and we’ve coached her that way and her coach at Birmingham has coached her that way, to play points and put them away. But you have to have a court awareness to do that.
“I think that’s what made her good at basketball and at volleyball too. She has a court awareness — she knows where that ball’s going, and I think that helps her with her weaknesses, whether it’s her speed or anything else. Her court awareness is just amazing.
“In tennis, she knows I can set this point up this way and then I can move in and put that ball away. You can’t teach that, you have it. I didn’t have it like she does.
“She’s very smart, and I think she used her strengths to cover up some of her weaknesses. She could outsmart them.”
In basketball, Johnson will always be remembered for the step-back 3-pointer she buried from the corner, giving the Lions a 38-35 lead with 16.7 seconds remaining in their 39-38 win over Ramsay in the 2022 Sweet 16 at Jacksonville State.
“We’ve had a lot of big moments, this group of girls has, coming through Sardis, and during basketball season Coach [Heath] Cullom said start a legacy,” Caroline said. “We’ve been trying to show them how we’re working, so those younger girls will come up and keep it going for us.”
