GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville Wildcats got back on the winning track Friday night by beating Sardis 41-0 at home in the Class 5A, Region 7 finale for both teams.
It was homecoming for the Wildcats and the win came at a great time. For the first time since 2018, Guntersville suffered two losses in a row against Scottsboro on Oct. 1 and Arab on Oct. 14.
The Wildcats’ starting quarterback Antonio Spurgeon suffered a foot injury against Scottsboro in the first quarter, which ended his season. Since then, the Guntersville offense struggled until Friday, when it scored six touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Street Smith started for the Wildcats last week against Arab and again against Sardis. But it wasn’t the new quarterback that dominated the story line. Instead, sophomore running Julyon Jordan took the game over with four total touchdowns.
Jordan scored at the beginning of the second quarter, again midway through the second and a third time with just over a minute left in the half. The Wildcats led the game 21-0 at the break.
Guntersville got the second half started quickly when senior running back CJ Gomera finished off the first offensive drive of the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown. The extra point was a miss and the Wildcats led 27-0 with just under nine minutes left in the third.
The Guntersville defense forced another punt on the ensuing Sardis drive, and just a few plays later, Jordan found the end zone again. To start the fourth quarter, Guntersville led 34-0.
Guntersville linebacker EJ Havis has been a steady player for the Wildcats every game this season as the defense’s signal caller. Friday night, he got in on the offensive action. With about eight minutes left in the game, Havis finished a Guntersville drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The touchdown made the score 41-0.
Jordan finished the game with 94 yards and four touchdowns, Gomera had one touchdown and Havis added one as well.
The Guntersville defense held the Sardis offense to under 50 yards of total offense. Date Peterson and Brandon Fussell both recorded interceptions.
Sardis finishes region play with a 1-4 record and a 3-6 overall record. The Lions will play Hokes Bluff next week to end the season.
With the win, the Wildcats locked up the No. 3 seed in the region with a 4-2 record and 7-2 overall. Guntersville will take on Albertville next week and will travel to Fairview for the first week of the playoffs on Nov. 4.
