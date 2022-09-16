This is an opinion column.
I’ve read some beautiful tributes on Facebook to Kelly Burke Adams, who left us suddenly on Sept. 3.
As I continue trying to deal with Kelly’s untimely death at age 55, the Lord keeps bringing to mind some verses from the book of Philippians.
Philippians 2:3-4 reads, “Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory: but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.”
There was no strife or vanity about Kelly — she always put the needs of others above her own. To me, she was the epitome of a servant. No matter if it was civic, charitable, school or church related or sponsored, she jumped right in the middle of it, using her gift of service and her God-given talents to make it the best it could be.
This week, the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce announced the renaming of the Boaz Harvest Festival’s beauty pageant to the Kelly Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant. Kelly was chief organizer of the pageant for almost 20 years, and I believe it’s a wonderful tribute. Either the Kelly Adams Citizen of the Year Award or the Kelly Adams Educator of the Year Award in Boaz sounds good to me too.
Kelly always lifted my spirits with her smile and laughter, and she was such an encourager for me. Anyone who might have something negative to say about Kelly needs to find an altar right now and repent. She loved Jesus, and she demonstrated it by her example every day.
I can’t help but wonder if Kelly is spending time in Heaven with some other friends of mine — and hers — from Boaz who left us too soon, folks like Danny Maples, Peyton Williams, Jimmy Collins, Eric Whaley and John Beck.
It’s my hope all of us can work together and keep Kelly’s legacy of service to the community alive and well.
Daniel, Ron leaving our family
This week, our Reporter family said goodbye to sports editor Ron Balaskovitz and news editor Daniel Taylor.
Ron, his wife Tiffany and their son, Bennett, are relocating to Limestone County, because Tiffany received a career opportunity she couldn’t turn down with the Alabama Farmers Cooperative’s headquarters in Decatur. I wish the Balaskovitz family all my best, and I’m thankful for the chance I received to get to know them.
Ron did a tremendous job as our sports editor, and I appreciate his hard work, commitment to excellence and his ability to write stories on deadline.
Daniel has accepted a job with 1819 News, a statewide, state-focused and full-service multimedia company that derives its namesake from the year Alabama became the 22nd state. The website is 1819news.com.
Working for 1819 News will allow Daniel to pursue more of his career goals. They are fortunate to be getting a journalist of Daniel’s caliber. He’s been hitting home runs for The Reporter since he came here three years ago. Although Daniel won’t be with us full-time, we hope he can work for us as a correspondent.
Both Ron and Daniel are excellent team players who helped us enjoy a drama-free environment at 1603 Progress Drive in Albertville. Thank you guys again for all you’ve done to help us serve our community well.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
