BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz City Schools recently recognized a few teachers who have gone “above and beyond” throughout the school year as its 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year.
Anna Leigh Watts was named the top educator from Boaz Elementary School. Jennifer Plunkett received the honor for Corley Elementary
School. From Boaz Intermediate School, Heather McBrayer was named the top teacher. Sarah Allen was awarded Boaz Middle School’s teacher of the year. Will Cole was tabbed Boaz High School’s top teacher.
“Congratulations to this group of exemplary educators,” a video statement from district officials said. “On a daily basis, these teachers demonstrate a passion for learning and results, as seen by their interaction with students and their collaboration with peers.”
Teacher of the Year awards are voted on by each individual school’s staff. Later in the school year, district officials will announce an Elementary-level Teacher of the Year, Secondary-level Teacher of the Year and an overall District Teacher of the Year.
Get to know the teachers:
Anna Leigh Watts
Boaz Elementary School
Anna Leigh Watts has been teaching at Boaz City Schools for nine years. She began teaching third grade at Corley Elementary in 2013. Three years later she started teaching first grade at Boaz Elementary School. After four years, she then moved down to the kindergarten level in 2020 — a change she called “the best move in my career.”
“A day in kindergarten is never boring and so much fun,” she said.
Watts is a 2006 graduate of Boaz High School. After graduation she attended Snead State Community College and earned an associate degree. She then enrolled at Athens State University and obtained her bachelor’s degree in 2013. In 2017, she earned a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama, then obtained an Ed.S. degree from the University of West Alabama in Teacher Leader.
Watts resides in Sardis City with her husband, Jordon, and daughter, Gentry.
Jennifer Plunkett
Corley Elementary School
Plunkett has been teaching for 23 years, and 18 years have been at Corley Elementary School as a second-grade teacher. She began her teaching career in 2000 at Claysville Elementary School. She then went on to teach fifth grade math at Douglas Elementary School for four years before moving back to her home town to teach.
Plunkett is a 1995 graduate of Boaz High School
Plunkett has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jacksonville State University and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. While teaching at Corley Elementary School, she has served on many committees.
Plunkett has two daughters, Emma and Makenlee.
Plunkett said she is thankful for the opportunity to serve as an educator to so many students over the last 23 years. Being an educator is a very rewarding job, she said, and she’s grateful to all the parents that have allowed her to play a small role in their children’s education. Plunkett said she genuinely loves being part of the Boaz Pirate family.
Heather McBrayer
Boaz Intermediate School
Heather McBrayer is a 2006 graduate of Boaz High School. She lives in Boaz with her husband, Josh, and two children, Cole and Sloan. McBrayer has taught fourth grade math and science at Boaz Intermediate School for four years. She graduated summa cum laude from Athens State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree of science in elementary Education.
Sarah Allen
Boaz Middle School
Allen is the English Language Arts teacher for sixth grade at Boaz Middle School and has served in the position for four years. She is the sponsor for Junior Beta Club at Boaz Middle School.
“I am honored to have been selected for Teacher of the Year at Boaz Middle School.”
Allen is a native of Guntersville, where she attended Guntersville City Schools. After graduating high school, she attended Snead State Community College and earned an associate degree. She later attended Athens State University and graduated with a bachelor’s in elementary education in 2017.
“I am grateful for all the guidance and genuine care I receive from my fellow educators and administrators on a daily basis,” Allen said. “Teaching is so rewarding and gives me a sense that I am making the world a better place one student at a time.”
Will Cole
Boaz High School
Cole is the agriscience teacher at Boaz High School and has served in the position for five years. As the agriscience teacher, Cole oversees the Future Farmers of America (FFA) club, which every year of his tenure has received Two-Star National Chapter Awards, State Superior Chapter, FFA State Degrees, Proficiency Awards and “Building Our Alabama Communities” Award. Cole also organizes the National FFA Convention trip for Boaz High School, as well as surrounding counties and their high schools.
Cole is involved in the Alabama Educators Association, Alabama Association of Agricultural Educators and Marshall County Young Farmers. He serves as a deacon at Sardis Baptist Church, and he is also a volunteer fireman.
Cole is a proud 2011 Boaz High School alumnus. After graduation, he continued his education at Snead State Community College in Boaz where he received an associate degree in 2013. Afterward, he transferred to Jacksonville State University and completed his bachelor’s degree in 2016.
Cole is married to the former Holly Scott, of Boaz, and they have a son, Elijah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.