Brodie Croyle knows the value of a Christian education and growing up in a Christian household.
He spoke to a packed house at Marshall Christian Academy Thursday evening espousing the benefits of a Christian education.
“I’ve seen these values unfold in my life,” he said. Croyle is a standout football player for the University of Alabama from 2002-2005 and was drafted to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006.
As the CEO and President of the Big Oak Boys and Girls Ranches, Croyle and his staff work with 182 children from ages 5 to 18 living at the ranches. The family also oversees Westbrook Christian School and a college outreach ministry in Birmingham.
He believes in unwavering standards and Christian values, including raising children in a traditional home as God prescribes.
“We show them what God intends a family to look like,” he said.
“Our kids come from pretty bad situations. We stick with them until they are grown. We are a steppingstone for them.”
Home plate
Croyle explained a Christian life is much like a baseball home plate. Regardless of your level of play – from Little League to high school to the pros – home plate measures 17 inches wide. No more and no less ever, he said.
“We don’t widen the plate,” he said. “Our country no longer has standards and has widened the plate to accommodate a lot of things to make us more comfortable.
“When it comes to school, think about who spends the most time with your children. It is the teachers and coaches, and those interactions happen at school.
“What creates the home plate standard?
“First, it is what I call the outer wall, what you do to get through to the plate. My granddad always said to check the fences and ditches and you’ll see what kind of farmer and worker a person is. If there ditches and fence lines are clean and they are faithful in doing the little things, they will be dedicated to doing the big things that really matter.
“Secondly, is the place of commerce or the people. I always tell my students show me your friends and I’ll show you your future. You are a total of who you are surrounding yourself with.
“Thirdly, there is the inner wall. The inner wall is your set of values and beliefs … and these are things that are non-negotiable for you.
“Your relationships with people stem from your relationship with values. Values are counterculture right now in our country.
“If you don’t have a relationship with God, you won’t believe why there is a God-size hole inside you.”
Manners and respect
Croyle said in both home and school life, children should have manners and responsibility.
“In our home, we have a relationship with manners,” he said. “It is not that we are dictators who are forcing the children to do something.
“Manners create respect. In time, you will respect your teammates, your coach, your spouse and your boss.
“We believe in responsibility and work ethic. If you work hard enough, you can achieve what you want.
“We also believe in resolve … you need to show up and finish what you started working for. We live in a society where we don’t follow through anymore.
“When I think of this school and the environment we get to work in, we know we will get to the Homeplate.
“We won’t compromise from that. We will create a generation of winners not whiners.
“We have to shift the standard if we want to see the world as God intended it to be.”
Marshall Christian
The academy, located on Brashers Chapel Road in Albertville, is a ministry of Brashers Chapel Church.
Founded 16 years ago, the school started with 17 children in grades kindergarten through fourth.
Every year, a grade level was added until the first graduating class in 2014. Today, the school is home to approximately 200 students.
“This year, we are going to focus on excellence,” said school board member Josh West.
“We are going to strive for excellence in the classroom and in athletics. We will see lives changed by growing and strengthening our relationship with God.”
For more information about the academy, log onto their Facebook page or website at www.marshallchristian.org. Call the academy at 256-279-0192 for more information.
