Special needs children in Albertville and the surrounding area will have a new place to play soon as the Maker’s Child program raises funds to construct an all-inclusive playground.
Holly Willoughby of the Maker’s Child said the program began in 2013 to provide services to special needs children at a church during worship time.
Since then, the program has grown tremendously and is now active in five local churches with more than 400 volunteers.
With the growth came the realization special needs children don’t have many options for appropriate play spaces within Albertville.
“One volunteer was working at First Baptist Church Albertville when he looked around and noted we didn’t have appropriate places for them to play outdoors,” Willoughby said.
“He looked around the area and didn’t find many playgrounds in Northeast Alabama appropriate for our children.
“The problem weighed on his heart, and he took off with it.”
She said volunteers have worked together to come up with a plan for the playground and a suitable, accessible place to build it.
The playground will be installed on a grassy lot on the campus of the First Baptist Church near downtown Albertville near the bus barn, directly across from the Albertville Public Library.
Renderings posted on their Facebook page show play structures with ramps and special swings and slides set lower to the ground. All play areas will be covered with umbrella-like structures. The fenced play area will have picnic tables or other seating nearby.
“We need to raise $530,000,” Willoughby said. “Once the funds are in place, we have a 28-week lead time to order the equipment. The installation should take about a month or so.”
To raise the funds, Maker’s Child organizers have come up with several different fundraisers.
The first will be the Strawberry Jam held May 17 at Over Easy Acres in Albertville. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature live music by Heath Landers from noon to 2 p.m., a petting zoo, inflatables, sand pit, face painting, classic yard games and crafts. Food trucks will be on hand, including Ellie B’s Lemonade, Lena’s Rolling Kitchen and A Little Something Extra Ice Cream truck.
Admission is $20 per family and will include a gallon of strawberries. Fresh jam will be available for purchase.
A second fundraiser is the Adult Prom slated for June 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center in Boaz.
Participants are urged to go dress shopping, rent a tux and get dressed up for a night out.
Tickets are $100 per couple and includes a catered dinner, a DJ, a place for photos and more. A silent auction selling art created by the children in The Maker’s Child program. For tickets, go to austinscreenprintingalbertville.com.
Business sponsorships are available at the diamond level ($20,000 and up); platinum ($10,000); gold ($5,000); silver ($2,500); and bronze ($1,000).
Business or individual donations may be made by visiting The Maker’s Child Facebook page and click the “Donate Now” tab, of make a check payable to The Maker’s Child and mail to Citizens Bank and Trust, Attn: The Maker’s Child, P.O. Box 1667, Albetville, Al. 35950.
All donations are tax deductible.
For more information about The Maker’s Child program or fundraising efforts, log onto their Facebook page or website at www.themakerschild.org.
