The Douglas varsity softball team delivered a dominating performance to take home the Marshall County Tournament championship Monday at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
The Class 5A Eagles thrashed Asbury 22-0 in the quarterfinals.
Alexis Clark stroked two triples while Ella Kate Adams and tournament most valuable player MacKinley Portillo both tripled once for Douglas. Zoe Wright belted a double.
Portillo finished 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs. Adams batted 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, and Wright went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.
Clark closed 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Leslie Spain was 2-for-2 with two runs.
Adams earned the win in the circle. She pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.
Portillo tossed a no-hitter in the semifinals, propelling the Eagles to a 15-0 rout of DAR. She racked up nine strikeouts and walked one.
Carlie Camp batted 4-for-4 with a triple to pace Douglas’ 15-hit attack. She scored twice and drove in three runs.
Mallory Ackles closed 3-for-3 with three runs and one RBI, and Maddie Hayes went 2-for-3 with a triple, one run and four RBIs.
Clark was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Portillo finished 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.
The finals saw a Douglas-DAR rematch, with the Eagles smashing the Patriots 14-0.
Douglas pounded out 16 hits, including two triples by Portillo.
Clark and Adams each tripled while Hayes doubled. Adams topped the DHS attack by going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Portillo finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, and Spain went 2-for-3 with two runs. Ackles was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Wright closed 2-for-4 with two runs, and Camp was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
Portillo posted the victory in the circle, limiting the Patriots to one hit while striking out 11. She walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.