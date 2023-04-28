Last Saturday, I went with my grandson and daughter-in-law to a strawberry farm between Geraldine and Albertville. Levi is six years old and a bona fide country boy so he was as excited on the way there as he would have been going to Disneyland…well almost.
We arrived about 30 minutes after they opened for the day and were surprised to see several people already there. We parked the car, waited in line and each got a basket. Surely three would be enough. When we walked out to the field, you could see thousands of pops of red hanging plentiful all over the green leafy plants. I knelt down and showed Levi how to grasp the berry between his thumb and fingers and then gently snap it off. He’s a quick learner. He filled his little white basket in record time…even before his mother filled hers. Nanny was the champion picker though. It wasn’t my first rodeo in the strawberry field.
After we rounded up all our buckets with the fresh fruit, Levi begged to keep picking. We finally relented and he raced up to the entrance and got one more bucket. He filled it up pretty quick, skipping from row to row searching for the biggest and the best. He didn’t want to leave, but I explained that we needed to leave some strawberries for the other people just arriving to go pick. My grandson said he wished he could stay and pick strawberries all day.
While most kids would have sampled plenty of the fruit while picking it, Levi only ate one berry out in the field. And he asked first if it would be okay or would he get into trouble. He was worried because of the story I told him while driving up there that day.
When I was about his age, my momma and daddy took me to a strawberry field out near Grant one spring day. The lady gave us some baskets and we headed out to fill them up with the beautiful red berries.
Daddy could load up a basket in the blink of an eye…he had lived in Florida when he was younger and picked oranges for a living, so he had plenty of experience gathering fruit. Momma had grown up in the cotton fields. She was picking tow sacks full of cotton before she even started to school. I lagged behind my parents that day, watching them effortlessly fill up basket after basket.
Even though I carried a container, it remained empty…but my stomach didn’t. Every single strawberry I picked, I popped in my mouth…dirt and all. Lord, I still remember that burst of flavor and sweetness with each bite I took. They tasted like heaven to me. I threw my stems back under the plants and kept a watchful eye on my mom and dad, trying to not get caught.
But my thieving didn’t go unnoticed by the lady who owned the farm. We had been out there about 30 minutes when I saw her heading down the row towards my daddy. In a loud voice, she said, “You are going to have to get your little girl out of the strawberry patch because she is eating more than ya’ll are picking.” I prayed right then and there for the earth to open up and swallow me down into it.
Daddy walked towards me with “that look” on his face and I hurriedly tried to wipe the red stains off around my mouth. He picked me up, carried me to the end of the row and sat me down none too gently on the grass. Without a word, he went back to his spot picking berries. Momma looked at me and just shook her head.
When my parents were finally finished picking, Daddy gave the lady a couple extra one-dollar bills to cover my feast in the field. Not a word was spoken on the way back to Albertville but about the time we started up the mountain, my stomach started rolling and my palms got sweaty. I was as nervous as a cat on a hot tin roof. I knew I would go to bed that night with hickory stripes on the back of my legs…and I did. But that belly full of strawberries made it sting a little less that time.
After hearing about all the trouble I got into eating the berries without paying first, my grandson decided that he could wait until we got home to eat his fill of the fresh fruit. Thank goodness he didn’t notice, but I snuck and devoured quite a few last Saturday when he wasn’t looking. The owner winked but didn’t ask any questions when I added a couple extra dollars to our total.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
