The trial for accused triple-murder suspect Jimmy O’Neal Spencer may be delayed as he undergoes IQ testing.
Spencer was out on parole in 2018 when he is accused of murdering Colton Lee, 7; Lee’s great-grandmother, Marie Martin; and Martin’s neighbor, Martha Reliford, in Guntersville.
During a hearing Dec. 7, a judge reviewed many pretrial motions filed by the defense, including a request for a change in venue for the upcoming jury trial, currently slated to begin Jan. 10, 2022.
Spencer’s defense attorneys hired a polling company recently to conduct surveys within Marshall County. As part of the study, they found 70% of people surveyed already feel Spencer is guilty and 70% say they have extensive knowledge of the case due to pretrial media coverage.
Spencer appeared via Zoom for the hearing. His defense team argued they will not be able to find enough impartial jurors in Marshall County, but prosecutors said there is not enough evidence to back the defense’s argument.
The judge is also considering a defense motion to not allow recorded statements that Spencer made in court following his arrest. The judge will need to listen to more than 15 hours of recordings before he can rule on that question.
Spencer has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Martin, Lee and Reliford. Martin was stabbed and strangled and the child died from blunt force trauma, while Reliford was struck with a hatchet and stabbed days earlier.
Spencer was ruled mentally competent to stand trial earlier this year.
Spencer was initially sent to prison in the 1980s on multiple convictions and was granted parole and released in January 2018, authorities have said. He was supposed to stay at a halfway house in Birmingham for six months, but left after only a few weeks.
Spencer then travelled to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the slayings took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.